King George approves plan to move Confederate monument

Six months after the King George Board of Supervisors voted to relocate a Confederate monument from its courthouse lawn, county officials approved the paperwork on Tuesday to make the move official.

However, the action will end up requiring some public funds, and that’s why Supervisor Cathy Binder was one of two board members who voted against the financial part of the package. After the board made the decision in November to move the monument to a private cemetery—Historyland Memorial Park off U.S. 301—an anonymous donor offered to fund the relocation cost of $38,000.

But the person apparently “had issues raising that entire amount,” Supervisor Chairman Jeff Stonehill said Tuesday. As a result, county officials believe the donor will give up to $10,000 and proposed using tourism funds to make up the difference.

“The only heartburn I have is using public tourism money when it was promised this would all be donated money back in November,” Binder said.

Fellow Supervisor T.C. Collins, who also voted against the financial portion of the move, wanted to stipulate that the amount of tourism money be limited to $31,000, but his motion died for lack of a second. Tourism funds are generated from taxes people pay on meals and lodging, not real estate or personal property taxes, and can only be used for activities that generate tourism or visits to the county.

The decision came almost two years after representatives from the King George chapter of the NAACP began appearing before the board and asking for the monument’s relocation. President Wayne Bushrod didn’t know the board had made the move official until Wednesday.

“That is really good news,” he said. “It’s been a long, hard battle, I tell ya.”

As in many other communities across Virginia—and the South—the issue over Confederate memorials, particularly in public places, came to the forefront in May 2020 after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

King George’s monument is a 24-foot obelisk, dedicated by the Ladies Memorial Association of King George County in 1869 to pay tribute to those who had served in the Confederacy. It later was moved to the courthouse lawn, and Bushrod and others asked, not for its destruction, but its removal to a more appropriate place.

Bushrod regularly reminded the supervisors in the past two years that the monument was an “atrocious reminder” of an unjust period of American history—and that it gave the appearance that people of color would not receive fair treatment inside the courthouse. Others, including the King George Historical Society, stressed it was part of the county’s history and that it memorialized those who had served, not the issue of slavery.

After the supervisors made the decision in November to relocate the monument, state law dictated they had to wait at least 30 days to take action. The county had to make the monument available to museums, historical societies or military battlefields within King George that might want it.

The county received only one inquiry, but it was from a group outside King George and didn’t include any funding, said County Attorney Kelly Lackey.

Meanwhile, David Storke, owner of Historyland, agreed to display the obelisk in the cemetery and to take care of its upkeep.

Tourism funds will be used for signs directing visitors along the Civil War Trail to the county’s monument to the Confederacy at Historyland.

The relocation work will be done by Stratified, a Washington company that provides removal and location services throughout the Baltimore-D.C. metropolitan area. It was the only contractor to bid on the project.

The county will work with Stratified to develop a relocation schedule and “definitely do a public-notice effort to get the word out when we do have a firm date,” said County Administrator Chris Miller.

“It will be a big deal, I am sure,” he added.

Bushrod agreed.

“I definitely want to be there to see it,” Bushrod said. “I wouldn’t miss that.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.