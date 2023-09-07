King George County has become the first locality in the immediate Fredericksburg area to approve the needed rezonings for a massive data center complex operated by Amazon Web Services.

During another marathon meeting that went for more than five hours, the King George Board of Supervisors voted late Tuesday night to amend its Comprehensive Plan, rezone farmland for industrial use and approve other special exceptions to make way for the 869-acre complex in the Sealston area. The proposal includes 19 data centers and accessory buildings that total 7.25 million square feet of space.

Birchwood Power Partners, which presented the request on behalf of Amazon, still must get county approval for each phase of site plans as the project proceeds, said Charlie Payne, attorney for Birchwood.

King George’s decision comes on the heels of an announcement from Louisa County that Amazon plans to invest $11 billion for cloud computing facilities in its locality by 2040. Similar proposals for data centers also are being considered in Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

The more controversial aspects of the King George project — including amending the Comprehensive Plan, the county’s blueprint for development — and approval of conditional rezonings, involved a split vote. Supervisors Richard Granger, Annie Cupka and Jeff Stonehill voted for all aspects of the project while Supervisors T.C. Collins and Cathy Binder voted against portions of it.

The three-member majority offered few comments about their decision during the public session. Stonehill said that while written comments submitted to fellow member Binder, who said she’d been asked by residents to read their statements aloud, were all negative, there were plenty of emails from residents who support the project. In addition, Tuesday’s meeting included representatives from an electrical union and other tradesmen who said they’d love to be able to work in their backyard instead of driving up to two hours north each morning for similar jobs in Northern Virginia.

“There are a few people here who are against this, but I get stopped by countless people who are in favor of it,” Stonehill said. “They don’t come because … they’re actually in favor of this project so I just wanna make sure their voices are also heard.”

Collins and Binder had more to say and raised questions about exactly how much revenue the data centers would provide. Binder also cited concerns from residents who asked the board not to “rush, rush, rush” and to consider issues beyond the money dangled by the seemingly “golden goose.”

“Everyone has said, please take your time and consider us, give us more information, and it does feel like we’re rushing,” she said. “Our community feels like they’ve been left out of this decision.”

Payne consistently has cited a report from Magnum Economics that estimates each 1 million square feet of data center space would generate about $17 million annually in real estate and equipment taxes based on King George’s current tax rates.

He’s also cited windfalls from operations in Loudoun County which had $665 million in tax revenue from data centers.

However, a state grant fund established by the General Assembly this year may impact the bottom line for localities going forward. Known as the Cloud Computing Cluster Infrastructure Fund, it’s designed to help reimburse companies like Amazon for some of their costs to build needed infrastructure, such as fiber, water or wastewater facilities, and to develop, recruit and train workers to operate the centers.

Companies that qualify, based on their investment in a community and the number of jobs created, would receive grant money from the state and localities where they operate. The locality would put in $2 for every dollar the state submitted.

The formula didn’t sit well with Collins, who already expressed heartburn with a lower equipment tax rate that King George and other members of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance approved in 2019 in an effort to attract data centers to the Fredericksburg region. The lower rate is $1.25 per $100 of assessed value of equipment while other businesses, at least in King George, pay a rate of $3.25.

Payne pointed out the incentive, or rebate, only applies if a company builds data centers in a community. In addition, he said the match that localities would pay comes out of revenue generated by data centers, not “taxpayer dollars.”

But there were still too many unknowns for Collins, Binder and for several residents who suggested the county hire private counsel to negotiate with Amazon, do an independent assessment of the financial benefits and approve only the first phase of the project, which involved land around the former Birchwood Power Plant.

“We have to understand how this is going to impact our community for generations to come, “said Anthony Staats. “This is going to change who we are as a county. After you all are long gone, it’s going to be my generation to pick up the mess. We cannot sell our soul for this amount of money.”

The county also heard reports from a state official about the purpose of the new grant fund and from Davenport & Co., its financial adviser, about expected revenue. The state official couldn’t say exactly how much money the 2-for-1 match would take from King George revenue regarding data centers, and the financial adviser admitted Davenport’s projections were conservative.

For one data center building of 250,000 square feet, Davenport estimated the county would receive about $3 million in real estate and personal property taxes.

“Let’s get to the bottom line, the truth, the truth of all this stuff,” Collins said. “I haven’t gotten a straight answer yet. How much money will King George put in their pocket when all’s said and done?”

He asked that question of the state official, the financial adviser and the lawyer representing Birchwood, and no one could give a specific answer except to say it should be a net positive.

As Collins belabored the point, Chairman Granger said a performance agreement between the county and Amazon is what would impact the revenues. No performance agreement had been presented because the rezoning hadn’t been approved yet, Granger said on Tuesday.

“If we move forward with a rezoning, the only thing it could ever be is a data center and we would receive the revenue from an industrial use for that land,” Granger said.

When it came time to vote, Collins let the majority know how disappointed he was that they were “going against the Planning Commission,” which did not want to amend the Comprehensive Plan for the request, as well as the people of King George. He voted against the plan amendment, abstained on the vote regarding conditional rezoning, then packed up his materials before two remaining issues were considered.

Collins didn’t say anything to fellow board members as he walked out of the meeting.