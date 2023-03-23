The King George County Board of Supervisors didn't need a high-speed internet connection to send a message, loud and clear, to the company in charge of a regional broadband project.

On Tuesday, the board let Tom Innes, vice president of business development for All Points Broadband, know county residents are tired of waiting, both for promised service and for an update on the effort to bring fiber-optic broadband to 7,500 unserved locations in the Northern Neck.

"It’s about time you came here because we’ve been asking for a while," said Supervisor Cathy Binder. "I've had many constituents say, When is All Points coming?"

Fellow Supervisor Jeff Stonehill echoed his disappointment.

"This is dragging on and on and on," he said. "We’ve asked for you all to come up and give us briefings and we get crickets in response."

Innes pledged to provide more updates to King George as work proceeds with the Northern Neck broadband project. The collaboration includes leaders from King George, Westmoreland, Richmond and Northumberland counties; the Northern Neck Planning Commission; All Points Broadband, which has headquarters in Richmond; and Dominion Energy and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative.

The three businesses contributed $9 million toward the project while the lion's share of funding came from grants. The Virginia Telecommunications Initiative produced $10.3 million toward the effort and a federal grant added $8.5 million, all in 2021.

In addition, each county partner pledged $345,000. That was in 2020, and the three-year wait has caused King George officials to get antsy about progress, just as confusion about how much King George actually was contributing caused some angst.

In summer 2020, then-County Administrator Neiman Young suggested King George contribute a total of $500,000, and supervisors agreed. He figured that by putting more "skin in the game," the county would be first on the list to get service.

That seemed to be the plan for a while. In February 2022, an All Points spokesman who updated the supervisors on the project acknowledged the "$500,000 initial deployment" made by King George and said the county was "No. 1 in our construction sequence. We now have opened a second construction area down in the Warsaw area, but King George is still No. 1," the spokesman said more than a year ago.

That's not how work proceeded, though. All Points had problems securing permits and easements in King George and focused on areas where there weren't issues. Richmond County celebrated its first connection through the project in June 2022 and work there is expected to be finished by June, according to Innes' timeline.

Meanwhile, workers are still involved in the "make-ready" process of getting poles ready for fiber cables in King George. The All Points presentation on Tuesday showed that King George is closer to the bottom of the list of fiber installation than the top — and the company's seeming failure to keep its promise bothered King George officials.

"It just leaves a really bad taste in everybody’s mouth," Stonehill said.

Innes tried to interrupt Stonehill and explain what happened, but Stonehill proceeded. Only when Supervisor T.C. Collins asked if the county could get its money back did Innes tender an explanation.

"The county did offer to pay more if we could start in King George and we did try to start in King George, (but) we had a lot of permitting issues," Innes said.

Collins continued: "Did King George give this money to be first? Yes or no."

"No," Innes said. "We never actually charged King George anything different than any other county."

He said that when bills are presented for fiber installation in individual homes or businesses, All Points charges each county 1.1% of the bill.

"That's the way the grant program has worked," Innes said.

He pledged that King George's portion of the project, about 1,800 homes and businesses, would have service by the end of summer. Stonehill brought up that timeline as well, saying that he'd talked with someone else at All Points who laughed at that estimate.

"He was like, this is ridiculous," Stonehill said to Innes. "King George, in his mind, will not be done until 2024, maybe later, (and he said) you guys are nowhere near this."

Stonehill wouldn't divulge a name of who'd he's spoken with, so Innes said he could understand how one guy in a bucket truck might not be able to grasp how one crew could get all the work done. That same person might not realize that All Points has hired other crews, Innes said, including from one company that's provided about 40 full-time workers.

Innes said All Points also has learned, as the project has gone on, how the crews that attach fiber to electrical poles prefer to work.

"They want the permits so we can hand them 70 to 80 miles to do at a time, as opposed to 10 or 20 miles, which is what we thought," he said. "There’s a lot of construction going on in the state and across the country, so we have to deliver whatever these crews want."

Binder asked what residents who are outside the project area could do about getting high-speed internet. Particularly in the rural area of the Shiloh District, customers may be part of a cable company's coverage area, but because they're so far from the fiber line, the cost to connect to it — paid by the homeowner — is prohibitive. She's among them and considers herself unserved by affordable high-speed internet.

Innes stressed that All Points has to stick to the coverage area defined in the project outline. But he encouraged others, who may be beyond the boundaries, to go to the company's website at apbfiber.com. After clicking the start button, customers can enter their address, see if their location is part of the project, and if not, register their future interest.