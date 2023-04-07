King George Board of Supervisors member T.C. Collins was severely injured in an automobile crash on his way to a board meeting last week, but is focused on returning to county activities later this month.

"He is in good spirits and he’s planning on being back with us, sooner rather than later," said fellow Supervisor Cathy Binder, who spoke with Collins on Friday morning. "That’s T.C. though."

Collins, 62, was stopped along State Route 3 east and waiting to turn into the county administration center when an oncoming truck veered into his lane and struck him head-on, according to reports from those on the scene. The impact spun him around, causing the truck stopped behind him to T-bone his car, said fellow Supervisor Annie Cupka.

Cupka works at the nearby EXIT Realty office and, like Binder, who was outside the King George Courthouse photographing tulips, heard the crash and came running. Binder saw smoke, the mangled vehicles in front of The Opp Shop and Collins being carried out by the couple in the truck which had stopped behind him.

"He got hit by two trucks and he was in a classic car, an old muscle car," Binder said. "T.C.'s a lucky man. Somebody was looking out for him."

At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Binder got emotional when she talked about the crash and the "image that is in my head forever." She later said there was a lot of blood, from his head, knees and legs, and that pieces of glass were all over him.

Binder thanked "every person who came out to help, including the people who were behind him and involved in the accident."

Cupka and Supervisor Jeff Stonehill added similar sentiments.

"I know (T.C.) expressed appreciation to everyone who helped him in his time of need," Cupka said. "First responders, whether that be firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, my colleagues, our staff, citizens who were here waiting to attend the meeting that night, because it was just a few minutes before the meeting was to start, bystanders, passersby, everyone. Everyone pulled together to support our colleague. We are a community that cares so thank you all very much."

Collins was heading to a joint meeting between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board about the budget, but the session was canceled after the crash. Carrie Gonzalez, School Board chair, and Jesse Boyd, school superintendent, followed the ambulance to the hospital and waited there until Collins' family arrived.

Collins, who served in the military for 12 years and worked with the Virginia State Police for 25 years, was on the School Board for five years before he was elected a supervisor in 2021.

Stonehill, a retired deputy with the King George Sheriff's Office, directed traffic after the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. on the main thoroughfare through the county.

"That was a terrible accident," Stonehill said on Tuesday. "I’m hoping that T.C. will heal quickly and bring his personality back to the board and we can have his banter back and forth."

Binder said Collins told her on Friday that he hopes to attend the April 18 Board of Supervisors meeting.