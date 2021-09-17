King George board wants detailed info about moving Confederate memorial

King George County officials are verifying the one bid they’ve received to remove a controversial Confederate memorial from the courthouse lawn.
County Administrator Chris Miller recently asked if the Board of Supervisors wanted a report later in September after the process is complete. Turns out, members want lots of questions answered before they decide the fate of the monument.
“When this does come before the board, I would like it to also have a plan with it so we know clearly who’s moving it, how it’s going to be moved, where it’s being located to,” said Supervisor Jeff Bueche. “Is it just that memorial [that’s moving]? I would like to have a plan and all the details laid out publicly so that we know exactly what we’re looking at.”
Miller agreed to present a report as Supervisor Richard Granger suggested, “when it’s available and ready to be brought to the board.” No timeframe was given.
The Confederate memorial was erected in November 1869 and later moved to the lawn of the county courthouse. Its inscription says it honors “the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South. A tribute of gratitude and respect from the Ladies Memorial Association of this county.”
Supervisors announced in June that they would look into relocating the obelisk to Historyland Memorial Park, a cemetery off U.S. 301. Board members later stressed that they hadn’t decided to move the memorial, but instead had agreed to look into the process of doing so.
That announcement came a year after county residents and members of the King George NAACP started asking officials about its removal, just as other communities nationwide pressed similar issues in the wake of the police killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
A group of King George residents asked not to destroy the memorial, but to move it off county land and onto private property where it could be viewed by those who want to see it—not passed every day by people going to court.
At first, county officials said a title search was needed to determine exactly who owned the statue. The exhaustive process revealed the county seemed to own it by default, not as a result of a clear transfer of property, officials said.
Given that information, Robert Ashton, vice chairman of the local NAACP, asked in May why the board hadn’t done anything.
“How much more silence and stalling is the board going to do?” he wondered.
Others have asked the county to keep the monument where it is, saying it goes beyond honoring the Confederacy and is a memorial to their ancestors.
When Miller provided an update on Sept. 7 on the one bid the county has received to relocate the monument, Supervisor Cathy Binder asked if King George would have to hold a public hearing before moving it.
County Attorney Matt Britton said that wouldn’t be necessary.
“Public hearings are required for the disposition of land, real property,” he said. “A statute, a memorial, a obelisk is what’s called personal property. There’s real property, that is the ground, land, what God made, and then there’s personal property and what you can own and move around.”
Britton said a hearing would have been required if a group had claimed to own the 10 square feet or however much acreage is under and around the monument. “All this time has gone by and no one has laid claim to it,” he said.
Binder also wondered who retains ownership of the monument if it’s moved.
“Unless you gave it away, it would be county property wherever you put it,” he said, saying it was similar to parking your car in someone else’s lot.
Binder also asked where funds to pay for the removal would come from and board Chairwoman Annie Cupka said, “That’s not a question we’re going to answer tonight.”
At least 168 Confederate symbols were renamed or removed from public grounds last year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Another 2,100 symbols remain, including 704 monuments, as of earlier this year.
By the end of 2020, Virginia had removed more Confederate symbols than any other state, according to the center.
