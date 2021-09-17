King George board wants detailed info about moving Confederate memorial

King George County officials are verifying the one bid they’ve received to remove a controversial Confederate memorial from the courthouse lawn.

County Administrator Chris Miller recently asked if the Board of Supervisors wanted a report later in September after the process is complete. Turns out, members want lots of questions answered before they decide the fate of the monument.

“When this does come before the board, I would like it to also have a plan with it so we know clearly who’s moving it, how it’s going to be moved, where it’s being located to,” said Supervisor Jeff Bueche. “Is it just that memorial [that’s moving]? I would like to have a plan and all the details laid out publicly so that we know exactly what we’re looking at.”

Miller agreed to present a report as Supervisor Richard Granger suggested, “when it’s available and ready to be brought to the board.” No timeframe was given.

The Confederate memorial was erected in November 1869 and later moved to the lawn of the county courthouse. Its inscription says it honors “the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South. A tribute of gratitude and respect from the Ladies Memorial Association of this county.”