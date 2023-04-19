After almost 10 years of talking about the need for a new fire and rescue station in Dahlgren, the King George County Board of Supervisors agreed unanimously on Tuesday to buy land with frontage on two major roads.

The supervisors will pay Oakland Baptist Church $340,000 for 3.15 acres of land on the corner of U.S. 301 and State Route 218, or Windsor Drive. The property is an open lot between 301 and the Four Seasons Daycare Center.

“There’s a lot of strategic advantages to having a fire and rescue station there,” Chief David Moody told supervisors on Tuesday. “This is going to serve the county and Dahlgren District for many, many years to come.”

It’s taken that long to find a suitable location. In 2014, county officials hotly debated which to do first: build a new fire station in the rural Shiloh District, which doesn’t have any such facilities, or replace the aging Dahlgren station.

For years, the county has operated from two separate buildings on the busy Dahlgren Road. There’s one building for fire apparatus and another for rescue, and fire officials have said for almost a decade that neither was built to accommodate round-the-clock operations.

In addition, Dahlgren Road can turn into a parking lot during morning and evening rush hour as almost 10,000 workers take that route to get to Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Buses and teachers also use the road to get to Potomac Elementary School.

In 2016, supervisors directed county staff to “proceed with all means necessary” to find a site near the intersection of routes 301 and 218, according to county documents. While several locations were identified, none included a willing seller until the Oakland Baptist agreement.

Supervisor Cathy Binder stressed on Tuesday that the church was a “willing seller,” as she alluded to a June 2017 controversy in which the supervisors considering using eminent domain to take land for a new station.

King George proposed condemning 10 acres of farmland owned by Al Reed, who was 83 at the time and walked to the podium using a cane. He gave the board a heart-wrenching account of the work he’d put into the place and trouble he had, including his house being set on fire and cows shot and killed, because people told him they didn’t want a Black man to live there.

Other speakers at the same June 2017 public hearing suggested the board would be committing political suicide to take his land.

The proposal was dropped and Moody and his staff sought other options. They started negotiating with Oakland officials more than three years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Moody said.

The vacant lot is familiar to first-responders as it’s used as a landing spot for medical helicopters.

The new Dahlgren fire and rescue station will include a helipad and be able to accommodate a ladder truck, Moody said. In addition, its design would be copied to Co. 4, whenever King George decides to build a station in the Shiloh District.

There is $20 million budgeted in the county’s capital improvement plan, which includes long-term goals for updating or replacing a locality’s infrastructure. There’s $10 million tentatively scheduled for fiscal year 24 and another $10 million in FY 27.

Supervisor TC Collins thanked Moody for sealing the deal, saying he appreciated him “getting that finally done after all these years.”

Collins was welcomed back after a serious accident on March 30. Collins was stopped on State Route 3 in front of the county administration building, waiting to turn left to attend a budget workshop between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board.

The driver of a 2018 Chevy Silverado, heading toward Collins, crossed the center line and hit him head-on, said Sgt. Jessica Shehan of the Virginia State Police. The Silverado driver was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.

Collins was driving a 1967 AMC Rambler, which also was hit by a Chevy Silverado in line behind him.

Collins thanked fellow board members, county staff and the community for the well-wishes, visits and overwhelming support.

“I’m still recovering at home,” he said. “I do have a broken back so you’ll see me limping around here.”