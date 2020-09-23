King George CARES Act money helps schools, small businesses

Supervisor Annie Cupka said recently she had heard from a number of school staff members who had considered quitting their jobs because of the lack of child care.

King George also spent part of its initial CARES Act funding on salaries of fire and rescue workers and law enforcement officers; for personal protective equipment, thermometers and upgrading equipment so board meetings could be streamed online; and laptops for workers when the state suggested as many people telework as possible.

As the Board of Supervisors recently discussed amending its county budget to reflect the CARES Act money, Supervisor Jeff Bueche bristled, as he’s done before, on another aspect of the pandemic: the ongoing declaration that King George is under a state of emergency.

He asked if the county had to keep updating that declaration when he believes the county does not face this “dire emergency” and “state of peril” as described in the document.

Others have stressed that the declaration is a financial tool that allows, among other things, county officials to buy items as needed instead of going through the normal procurement process. That becomes especially critical as the deadline of Dec. 31 to spend all the CARES Act money—or return it the federal government—gets closer.

Bueche agreed that made sense and asked if the county could add an explanation to its declaration saying that. Board members agreed to extend the declaration through the end of October, but will discuss on Oct. 6 “a different resolution that we can approve through the end of the year,” Binder said.

