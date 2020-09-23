King George CARES Act money helps schools, small businesses

Citing the impact to schools as “the highest challenge in the community,” King George County has allocated $1 million, or almost one-fourth of its total CARES Act money, for educational resources.
In addition, the county has opened up its second round of grant applications for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. King George officials set aside a total of $468,000 of its CARES, or Coronavirus Relief and Economic Security Act funding for the program, in which its Economic Development Authority awards grants.
In the first round, the EDA doled out $188,000 to 38 businesses that employ 200 workers. Of the total, 28 were brick-and-mortar buildings and 10 were home-based businesses, said Nick Minor, the county’s director of economic development and tourism.
Applications will be accepted for the second round of the program through Tuesday via email, online submission or hand delivery to the county’s Economic Development and Tourism Department at the county office building, 10459 Courthouse Drive.
“This program is important to our county,” said Dylan Teaford, EDA chairman. “It gives the EDA, as well as the community, a sense of pride that we take care of our own in the most difficult of circumstances.”
Grants were dispersed based on the number of employees and varied from $4,000 for businesses with up to five workers to $10,000 for those with 21 to 50 employees. In the first distribution, the Bayside of King George auto dealership received the maximum amount, while Mary’s Cakery, Dentist Wendy Moore and King George Chiropractic got $7,000 each.
Those who received grants in the first round are not eligible in the second distribution. More information is available at 540/775-9181 or online at kinggeorgecountyva.gov/863/KG-CARES-Grant.
Meanwhile, the King George Board of Supervisors recently identified “our education system as the highest challenge in the community” and decided to fully approve the school system’s request for $1 million in assistance, according to a press release from the county.
The money for schools is part of the $4.68 million King George received. In their discussions about use of the CARES Act, supervisors said the impact on schools has been unprecedented.
“Our students have been forced out of the traditional classroom. In its place is a virtual platform that our students have had to master quickly,” said Board Chair Cathy Binder who also cited the loss of opportunities for social interaction, one-on-one instruction and even the “foundational knowledge” gained last year.
The money will be used for personal protective equipment, the technology necessary to accommodate virtual and blended learning, psychological services and temporary staff to augment the system’s resident nurses.
King George School Board member T.C. Collins noted the allocation of $192,150 to provide child care for teachers through a partnership with the King George County YMCA. Without it, “we wouldn’t have been able to open the schools,” Collins said, adding that teachers needed someone to take care of their children so they could educate the children of others.
Supervisor Annie Cupka said recently she had heard from a number of school staff members who had considered quitting their jobs because of the lack of child care.
King George also spent part of its initial CARES Act funding on salaries of fire and rescue workers and law enforcement officers; for personal protective equipment, thermometers and upgrading equipment so board meetings could be streamed online; and laptops for workers when the state suggested as many people telework as possible.
As the Board of Supervisors recently discussed amending its county budget to reflect the CARES Act money, Supervisor Jeff Bueche bristled, as he’s done before, on another aspect of the pandemic: the ongoing declaration that King George is under a state of emergency.
He asked if the county had to keep updating that declaration when he believes the county does not face this “dire emergency” and “state of peril” as described in the document.
Others have stressed that the declaration is a financial tool that allows, among other things, county officials to buy items as needed instead of going through the normal procurement process. That becomes especially critical as the deadline of Dec. 31 to spend all the CARES Act money—or return it the federal government—gets closer.
Bueche agreed that made sense and asked if the county could add an explanation to its declaration saying that. Board members agreed to extend the declaration through the end of October, but will discuss on Oct. 6 “a different resolution that we can approve through the end of the year,” Binder said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
