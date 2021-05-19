King George Confederate monument will be discussed in June

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We should always be reminded of where we came from, but I don’t think, when I enter the courthouse, I should be reminded that my ancestors were slaves. I don’t feel my children should have to take that burden on, that they are reminded that family members were owned by people,” she said.

Shelton and Bob Baird, who are active with the King George Historical Society, asked the supervisors to keep the memorial where it is. Both suggested the current courthouse, which will be vacant when a new facility is built by 2023, be used as a cultural center to share the history of all people of the county.

“I believe we need memorials; we need to understand our history,” Baird said. “It causes us to think, to remind us of the rights and wrongs of our past.”

Shelton said he’s related to 22 people on the monument who are direct descendants of Black, Irish and Native American slaves.

“It’s not a monument toward Confederacy, it is a memorial, a tombstone to the people of this county who died for a cause they didn’t really want to fight,” Shelton said.

Resident Koontz Campbell admitted some confusion on the matter.