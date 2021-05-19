King George Confederate monument will be discussed in June

King George County residents who asked officials last summer to remove a Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn have returned to the Board of Supervisors three times in the last month, wondering when a decision will be made.
“How much more silence and stalling is the board going to do?” Robert Ashton, vice chairman of the King George chapter of the NAACP, asked Tuesday. “You have the information you need; why is the board now silent on an issue of importance to some of the same constituents that you represent?”
Communities in the Fredericksburg area and across the nation took up the issue of Confederate monuments on public property and streets named in honor of Confederate officers last summer after the May 25 death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. He died after police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes, and Chauvin was later found guilty of murder.
Annie Cupka, chair of the King George Board of Supervisors, said county officials understand how important the monument matter is and that a decision needs to be made, “and it will be.”
She said other pressing matters, such as finalizing the budget and interviewing candidates for the county administrator’s post, have occupied the board. On Tuesday, supervisors held a lengthy closed-door meeting to review applicants and hope to hire a new county administrator by July 1.
However, County Attorney Matt Britton will present additional information about the Confederate memorial to the board, behind closed doors, on June 1.
“I am confident that a decision will be made soon thereafter,” Cupka said.
Ashton was one of nine residents, Black and white, who again asked the county to move the memorial to a cemetery or private property. Two residents asked for it to remain in its place, and one resident asked officials to put the matter to the voters in the form of a referendum.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche said he also favored a referendum. One of the speakers, Don Shelton, mentioned earlier that while local residents and NAACP members who want the memorial moved “speak from the heart,” Shelton was upset that groups from outside the county—who are paid for their efforts—are involved.
Bueche was bothered by that as well, saying he didn’t like “outside activists or interests in my community.”
“We dictate what happens in this county as a community, not the nation, not the state, not outside organizations,” Bueche said. “We as individual citizens of King George County.”
The supervisor said he was relieved to hear Caroline Davis, who’s lived in the county since she was 5, say she definitely does not want the memorial destroyed. She wants it relocated.
“We should always be reminded of where we came from, but I don’t think, when I enter the courthouse, I should be reminded that my ancestors were slaves. I don’t feel my children should have to take that burden on, that they are reminded that family members were owned by people,” she said.
Shelton and Bob Baird, who are active with the King George Historical Society, asked the supervisors to keep the memorial where it is. Both suggested the current courthouse, which will be vacant when a new facility is built by 2023, be used as a cultural center to share the history of all people of the county.
“I believe we need memorials; we need to understand our history,” Baird said. “It causes us to think, to remind us of the rights and wrongs of our past.”
Shelton said he’s related to 22 people on the monument who are direct descendants of Black, Irish and Native American slaves.
“It’s not a monument toward Confederacy, it is a memorial, a tombstone to the people of this county who died for a cause they didn’t really want to fight,” Shelton said.
Resident Koontz Campbell admitted some confusion on the matter.
“I thought this was a Confederate statue,” she said, referring to remarks from Shelton and Baird who “are indicating it’s a statute representing many other things.” If it truly is a Confederate memorial, “I see no reason for it to be out in public,” she said. “That’s not something I would want to advertise.”
The inscription on the monument says it is “to the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South. A tribute of gratitude and respect from the Ladies Memorial Association of this county.”
It was erected in November 1869 and listed 275 names. The King George chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy later found others who had served, and their names were included in a book by local historians Jean Graham and Elizabeth Lee.
In earlier discussions, Supervisor Richard Granger said the issue wasn’t as simple as moving the monument elsewhere. He said there are challenges related to the ownership and “there could be repercussions” if the board moved it.
Bueche alluded to those issues on Tuesday. He said there’s a photo in the county administrative office showing the statue on the other side of State Route 3 before it was moved to its present location in 1976.
“How did it move and why?” he asked, wondering if the highway project brought about its relocation. “That’s part of the legal issues I was talking about a couple weeks ago, that all has to be cleared up.”
Marsha Stonehill, an NAACP member and wife of Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, reminded the board that delaying the matter “speaks volumes,” especially to residents who wonder why the issue is even being debated.
“King George already has a reputation for being a little backward,” she said. “I believe you are the right leaders to help change that.”
