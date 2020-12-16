King George County 'as a whole is mourning' loss of Roy Fenwick

The King George County Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence Tuesday night in memory of well-known resident Roy Fenwick Jr., who died last week doing what he loved most: helping others.
Fenwick had gotten his tractor out to help his neighbor in an area of the county known as Tetotum, off State Route 218 near Westmoreland County. Fenwick had lived there all his life. To many, he was known as the “mayor of Tetotum,” said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, who called for the moment of silence as he asked people to “think back on your most enjoyable moments with Roy.”
Fenwick ran Roy’s Seafood, and the family, including his two children, Roy III and Tina, had built their homes—and a community—around it.
On Dec. 10, when a neighbor got his truck stuck in the ditch across from Roy Fenwick III’s driveway, the neighbor went to the seafood store for help, and the elder Fenwick went right to his Kubota tractor.
The sun had already set by then, and the younger Fenwick was walking back to the store to get some flares, said Steve Basham, who has known the family all his life and is the county’s deputy fire and rescue chief.
When a truck approached, he said Roy Fenwick III waved his arms at the motorist, trying to get the driver’s attention. The Ford F250 plowed into the tractor, which state police said was in the eastbound lane of Route 218.
The impact caused the Kubota to overturn, and the 73-year-old “mayor of Tetotum” was killed at the scene.
“The county as a whole is mourning this loss with the family,” said Sgt. Kecia Wharton of the King George Sheriff’s Office. She works with Tina Fenwick, a county 911 dispatcher, and said there are few people in the close-knit locality who don’t know the Fenwicks in one way or another. “They’re a family that’s very well-known and very well-loved.”
And for the patriarch to be out there, helping somebody, was par for the course. Whether he was hooking a chain to his tractor to pull somebody out of a ditch, cutting firewood for the needy or answering fire calls in King George, and later, Colonial Beach, Roy Fenwick Jr. “was always willing to lend a hand and help other people,” Basham said. “That’s what he did.”
In so doing, he had a reputation as one of the county’s most colorful characters, Stonehill said.
“I had only known him for about 25 years, a drop in the bucket by local standards,” said Stonehill, the Dahlgren District supervisor and a former deputy. “I have spent many an hour talking to him about commercial fishing, boats, trucks, tractors and King George of yesteryear. He fixed blowers, weed eaters and other things for me over the years and when asked how much I owe you, his response was always the same: ‘Damn, you couldn’t afford me.’ ”
Fenwick was an active member of the Colonial Beach Volunteer Fire Department and a life member of King George Fire and Rescue. He was an active volunteer in King George in 1984 when Basham “came along,” and Basham remembered the way he would light a fire under those who needed motivation.
“He was one of those go-getter type people,” he said. “He would get on these young guys and get ’em going and get done what needed to get done.”
Fenwick wasn’t always able to respond to calls farther from his home, “but anytime we had a call in that area, he would be there,” Basham said. “He was Johnny on the spot.”
Fenwick also was an avid commercial waterman and hunter who “had a love for seafood and people,” according to his obituary. He joined his family’s business in 1972 and later “became the icon,” the obituary stated.
Stonehill agreed.
“Ask anyone where to get the best crabs, the answer was always Roy’s Seafood,” Stonehill said. “Ask where to get firewood, the answer was the same: Roy’s. Roy will be missed far and wide.”
Visitation for Roy Fenwick Jr. is planned Thursday, Dec. 17, from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m., and the funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Storke Funeral Home in King George. All COVID-19 mandates, such as masks and social distancing, will be in place for those planning to attend the service, which also will be broadcast in the parking lot.
“True to Roy’s fashion, casual dress is preferred,” stated his obituary.
