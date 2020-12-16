King George County 'as a whole is mourning' loss of Roy Fenwick

The impact caused the Kubota to overturn, and the 73-year-old “mayor of Tetotum” was killed at the scene.

“The county as a whole is mourning this loss with the family,” said Sgt. Kecia Wharton of the King George Sheriff’s Office. She works with Tina Fenwick, a county 911 dispatcher, and said there are few people in the close-knit locality who don’t know the Fenwicks in one way or another. “They’re a family that’s very well-known and very well-loved.”

And for the patriarch to be out there, helping somebody, was par for the course. Whether he was hooking a chain to his tractor to pull somebody out of a ditch, cutting firewood for the needy or answering fire calls in King George, and later, Colonial Beach, Roy Fenwick Jr. “was always willing to lend a hand and help other people,” Basham said. “That’s what he did.”

In so doing, he had a reputation as one of the county’s most colorful characters, Stonehill said.