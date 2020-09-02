King George cuts through red tape to help family impacted by virus

The couple presented letters from neighbors who said they didn’t object to the plan. Supervisor Annie Cupka, who drove by the property, noted that there weren’t many homes along the quiet, dirt road.

“I don’t think this will be a problem at all,” she said.

Carolyn McGee and her mother thanked board members for their consideration. Having the home on their property will give Coleman her independence, without the financial stress, and allow the McGees to take care of her as she ages, the couple wrote in a letter to the board. The action also will help with Carolyn McGee’s work schedule; she’s a lieutenant in the King George Fire Department.

The board’s approval did come with some conditions, including that Coleman be the only one to live in the mobile home, which must be removed within six months of her no longer needing assistance.

Supervisor Bueche initially balked at the conditions, suggesting they imposed on the McGees’ property rights. He thought the manufactured home would be put on a foundation and that it would be expensive to remove.

When Zoning Administration Heather Hall explained that a manufactured home and mobile home are one and the same—and that it will roll out on wheels, just as it rolled in—Bueche agreed to keep the requirements in place.

County officials also explained that a special exception due to hardship is set up to expire when the hardship no longer exists.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.