King George cuts through red tape to help family impacted by virus

The pandemic has created all sorts of financial, medical and personal hardships, and the King George County Board of Supervisors recently cut through red tape to help one family deal with some of the fallout.
Brian and Carolyn McGee wanted to help her mother, Debra Coleman, who lives in Maryland, after she lost much of her income due to COVID-19. Coleman is a physical therapist who treats elderly people in their homes, and her work was shut down when hospitals temporarily suspended elective surgeries in the wake of the virus.
She was set to retire in September, but lost some of her retirement savings as a result of the economic downturn. Her daughter and son-in-law looked into putting a mobile home on their 11-acre property in rural Shiloh District, but discovered the zoning allows only one residence.
The McGees sought a special exception to put a manufactured home on their land for her mother, who lives about three hours from King George.
“The special exception will allow us to support her, not from 132 miles away, but from our own front yard,” Carolyn McGee told the Board of Supervisors last month.
In addition to the request, the McGees asked if the board could decide the matter themselves instead of sending it to the Planning Commission first. Localities typically have planners review a matter—to consider land-use issues and zoning ordinances—and hold a public hearing before making a recommendation to the supervisors.
Then, the issue is reviewed again, and another public hearing is held by the supervisors.
Board members agreed this wasn’t a controversial issue and agreed to put it on the fast track.
“It’s not a development, it’s not a business, it’s someone’s private property, it’s 11 acres,” said Supervisor Jeff Bueche. “Let them exercise their property rights and put a dwelling on there.”
Supervisor Chair Cathy Binder also appreciated what the McGees are doing because it hit close to home for her. Binder had been traveling to “the top of New Jersey” to care for her ailing father, who died July 30. He’d lived in the same house since he was 9, and despite her pleadings, wouldn’t move closer to her in his later years.
“I’m in favor it because I understand the position you’re in,” Binder said. “It’s wonderful that you’re willing to take in your mom.”
Then, after she and fellow board members unanimously agreed this week to allow the exception, after no one spoke against it at a public hearing, Binder congratulated Coleman and the McGees.
“Enjoy your time together,” she said.
Supervisors stressed in August how much they value the input from the Planning Commission and that they were skipping over them to cut down on time, and expenses, for the McGees.
The couple presented letters from neighbors who said they didn’t object to the plan. Supervisor Annie Cupka, who drove by the property, noted that there weren’t many homes along the quiet, dirt road.
“I don’t think this will be a problem at all,” she said.
Carolyn McGee and her mother thanked board members for their consideration. Having the home on their property will give Coleman her independence, without the financial stress, and allow the McGees to take care of her as she ages, the couple wrote in a letter to the board. The action also will help with Carolyn McGee’s work schedule; she’s a lieutenant in the King George Fire Department.
The board’s approval did come with some conditions, including that Coleman be the only one to live in the mobile home, which must be removed within six months of her no longer needing assistance.
Supervisor Bueche initially balked at the conditions, suggesting they imposed on the McGees’ property rights. He thought the manufactured home would be put on a foundation and that it would be expensive to remove.
When Zoning Administration Heather Hall explained that a manufactured home and mobile home are one and the same—and that it will roll out on wheels, just as it rolled in—Bueche agreed to keep the requirements in place.
County officials also explained that a special exception due to hardship is set up to expire when the hardship no longer exists.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
