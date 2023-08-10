After several more hours of debate Tuesday about the impact a massive data-center campus would have on King George County, the Planning Commission recommended approving most of the rezonings sought by Birchwood Power Partners.

The group is looking to build a complex of several data centers that would total 7.5 million square feet and ultimately be operated by Amazon, said Charlie Payne, the lawyer representing Birchwood. He disclosed for the first time Tuesday night that Amazon would be the end-user of the development along the State Route 3 corridor near the King George Regional Landfill.

The Planning Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Board of Supervisors, which has ultimate approval, and the planners recommend that a 265-acre parcel south of Route 3 not be included in the package.

During discussions last month and again this week, planners noted they wanted to limit the project to the triangle created by Routes 3 and State Routes 665 and 605. Such limits would keep the low-intensity industrial development in areas that don’t adjoin the Rappahannock River, according to the motion which was approved.

However, Payne said on Wednesday that Birchwood will move forward with its plan to present the entire 869 acre-package to the Board of Supervisors. The supervisors will hold a public hearing on the matter Tuesday; the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Revercomb Administration Center.

“We believe the application as presented is reasonable and consistent with the county’s long-term economic development planning,” Payne said, noting the applications mitigates impacts and generates significant tax revenue.

He said the anticipated tax revenue for King George from 1 million square feet of data center space is $16 million to $18 million annually — and over the course of 15 years, Birchwood plans to develop 7.25 million square feet of data centers.

“The math on that number is a game changer for any community,” Payne said.

Planner Joseph DaCorta, along with a number of residents who spoke out against the plan, worried about other aspects of change the project would bring.

“We’re giving up a significant amount of farmland inventory,” DaCorta said about rezoning acreage from agricultural to industrial, “some of the most beautiful farmland in Virginia.”

Janice Ray told the planners her family moved to King George from the City of Baltimore in 2021 “in the hopes of raising our children in a rural country environment.” She said they chose King George because her kids “could look outside and see stars at night.”

Ray said her property on Fletchers Chapel Road will have a direct view of the data center project.

“I really would hate to move, but this is just not what I want and I feel like I speak for a lot of people in this room and in the area,” she said. “As citizens and taxpaying residents, we don’t want this here.”

Residents also had cited concerns about noise from the data centers, which Gina Debernard, whose family are longtime property owners in the county, compared to a vacuum cleaner running from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We’re a small community and I think we’re jumping in really quickly to approve such a large project without making sure we have taken care of everything that needs to be taken care of,” she said.

Birchwood adjusted its project in light of concerns about noise. As part of a new proffer, the partners committed to reducing the noise level from the earlier rate of 70 decibels to 60 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night.

Even though this is the first data center project brought before King George officials, it’s not the first time the county discussed the possibility of them, Curry Roberts, president of the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance, recently told The Free Lance–Star. He started working with economic development directors and county or city administrators in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford in 2018 to come up with tax rates and depreciation schedules for data centers.

The idea was, the localities wouldn’t “get into a bidding war with each other,” he said. “We’re the only region in the state that’s done that.”

Both the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in King George approved the rates and the notion of marketing their community for this type of industrial development, Roberts said.

However, the Birchwood plan does extend beyond the industrial borders of the former power plant and beyond what’s outlined in King George’s Comprehensive Plan, its long-term footprint for growth. Planners did not approve changing the language of the plan as part of the Birchwood project, even though the rezonings they approved contradict what’s in the Comprehensive Plan.

Planner Denise Flatley said changing the plan makes it less powerful.

“It makes it lame,” she said. Changing it “basically says it can be altered and if it can be altered, then it’s not really a plan. It’s disorganized growth.”