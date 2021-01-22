King George dialed in to helping residents register for COVID-19 vaccine

Many residents said they had filled out the health district’s online survey to register interest, but didn’t know if it had gone through. The state changed the format this week so users get a response, saying the form has been received, Balmes–John said.

Being able to talk to a real person—who looked up the individual’s name and verified that he or she was in the system—was a great help, King George officials said.

“Hearing the relief in their voice was well worth all the long hours we put into planning this,” said Battalion Chief Steve Lynd.

In July 2018, County Administrator Neiman Young worked with public safety officials to come up with a plan to stand up the center in such emergencies. Instead of expecting fire, rescue and deputies to do all the work involved, Young told other county employees they’d be expected to help with duties such as answering phone calls or entering data.

County workers started training for such an operation, laying the groundwork for the center set up this week to answer questions about the vaccination registration process.

On Tuesday, Judy Hart set aside her work as the county’s commissioner of revenue and focused instead on helping older residents get to the right place online and fill out the forms.