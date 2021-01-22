King George dialed in to helping residents register for COVID-19 vaccine

Gratitude—that’s what Shawn Simmons hears in the voices of older residents as she talks with them about getting signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Simmons is a division chief with the King George Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services, and she’s done “a lot of heavy lifting” to set up a center to help residents with the task, said Chief David Moody.
“The overall sense that we’re getting from people is just sheer gratitude, knowing there is some kind of sense of order—or at least as much as we can give,” Simmons said about the help provided, particularly to residents in their 70, 80s and 90s. “Overall, everybody’s been very grateful, and we’ve been happy, knowing we’ve been able to assist them.”
This week, King George became the first locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District to open an emergency operations center where staffers man phone lines and send out emails explaining the vaccine schedule and what’s involved.
King George also became the first to have a vaccination clinic in its locality, and 864 people were inoculated during the two-day event.
The health district plans to do the same throughout its service area of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, said spokesperson Allison Balmes–John. Details are still being ironed out, but the goal is to set up clinics—probably in schools—and have one per week in each locality and have it on the same day of the week throughout February.
The district will start those clinics the week of Feb. 1 as it adjusts to the state’s new levels of vaccine distribution. The Rappahannock Area Health District is expected to get 4,350 doses a week for the next four weeks, Balmes–John said.
The health district already had planned a three-day clinic at Massaponax High School for Spotsylvania residents Wednesday through Friday next week, and will continue with those plans. It’s also vaccinating homeless shelter residents and staff on Tuesday.
It’s not clear if other localities will set up emergency operations centers as King George did, although Spotsylvania County officials are helping the district get county residents registered for the Massaponax clinics, Balmes–John said.
The King George help came as health district officials shared that their phone lines are swamped with thousands of messages, particularly from older residents having trouble navigating the online registration. King George officials set up the center, in the back room of the fire and rescue department’s Company 1 headquarters, and announced through alerts, emails and Facebook that operations would open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“As soon as the hotline opened, every phone was ringing,” Simmons said.
She said all six workers were on calls, and more phones were ringing.
Many residents said they had filled out the health district’s online survey to register interest, but didn’t know if it had gone through. The state changed the format this week so users get a response, saying the form has been received, Balmes–John said.
Being able to talk to a real person—who looked up the individual’s name and verified that he or she was in the system—was a great help, King George officials said.
“Hearing the relief in their voice was well worth all the long hours we put into planning this,” said Battalion Chief Steve Lynd.
In July 2018, County Administrator Neiman Young worked with public safety officials to come up with a plan to stand up the center in such emergencies. Instead of expecting fire, rescue and deputies to do all the work involved, Young told other county employees they’d be expected to help with duties such as answering phone calls or entering data.
County workers started training for such an operation, laying the groundwork for the center set up this week to answer questions about the vaccination registration process.
On Tuesday, Judy Hart set aside her work as the county’s commissioner of revenue and focused instead on helping older residents get to the right place online and fill out the forms.
With a kind and calming voice, Hart often repeated the same information, just like she does with her normal county job. But as she and her husband talked about the COVID-19 crisis, they thought of their own mothers, who have died, and what it would have been like for them to try to navigate such an unfamiliar world.
“My heart goes out to them,” she said of those who aren’t familiar with online forms. She said she would have wanted someone to be as kind to her mother “as I try to be to other folks.”
King George will continue to staff its center and help answer questions about COVID-19 and the vaccination schedule. It’s open weekdays, 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., except on holidays. County residents can call 540/775-8977 or email COVID19@co.kinggeorge.state.va.us.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425