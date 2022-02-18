King George enforcing new cigarette ordinance

One of every three stores selling cigarettes in King George County was not in compliance with a new ordinance when surprise inspections were held this month.

As a result, an estimated $37,000 worth of cigarettes that did not have the county’s stamp affixed to them were seized, Sheriff Chris Giles recently told the King George Board of Supervisors.

In addition, summonses were issued to clerks and managers in five stores where 404 cartons and 2,109 single packs—almost 129,000 cigarettes—were taken because the county’s new cigarette tax ordinance hadn’t been followed.

“We’ll give them some time to get through the litigation before we hit them again,” Giles said, hesitating to pinpoint an exact date, “probably some time soon.”

Hoping to capitalize on the many cigarette outlets that dot the landscape along U.S. 301 between Dahlgren and the Maryland line, King George enacted a cigarette tax in July. Each pack is taxed an additional 40 cents and the county’s cigarette stamp has to be attached to each single pack or 20-pack carton of cigarettes sold.

All cigarettes have to display the county stamp, according to the ordinance, whether they’re in a back room or at the front counter.

“These were found in the back rooms, they weren’t on display for sale, they were in the storage areas,” Giles said about the cigarettes that were seized. “Now whether they were selling them out of storage areas, we don’t know, but that’s where they were found.”

The ordinance took effect July 1 and county officials gave the 25 stores that sell cigarettes a 90-day grace period to purchase the necessary stamps—which is how the county gets its cigarette tax revenue. Then, a sheriff’s deputy and representative from the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office visited the markets in late summer and identified ones not in compliance.

No summonses were issued then, only the warning that the tax would be enforced the next time.

“They were warned then that they can purchase stamps, put them on themselves or send them back to the distributor for them to put them on,” said Judy Hart, commissioner of the revenue.

When officials returned on Feb. 1, 8 and 9, they found 8 of 25 stores in violation and handed out tickets, not just to managers and owners, but to all those involved in selling cigarettes as the ordinance dictates. Violation is a Class 1 misdemeanor, the most serious misdemeanor in the state, and punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500 or both.

One store had more than 400 unstamped cartons. In another, a manager told the deputy he hadn’t had time to take care of the matter, but would have thrown the cigarettes in the Dumpster and burned them if he’d known the inspectors were coming, the sheriff said.

Hart said she was surprised by the number of stores that were in violation.

“I hope that the other stores find out what King George can and will do and will take note,” she said.

Under the ordinance, seized cigarettes can be stamped by the county and sold at auction if that’s what the court decides. The county would receive the money due from the stamp tax, a 50-percent penalty and any costs incurred during legal proceedings. Businesses could buy the seized cigarettes back from the county, which would generate additional revenue, the sheriff said.

In its first seven months, King George’s cigarette tax has generated almost $1.5 million in new tax money. However, that’s lower than projections. County officials hoped the tax would produce up to $1 million every three months.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.