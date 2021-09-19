King George food pantry gets makeover from Food Lion

While making sure people have three square meals has been the focus, Love Thy Neighbor would like to address needs beyond food. Board member Carolyne Ashton has been working with Julie Carro, pastor of the King George Church of God, to understand a one-woman ministry Carro has undertaken.

When people come to the pastor for help with rent or utility bills, she spends several hours in an “interview” with them. She and the applicant come to understand how “they got to the place they needed someone else to pay their electricity bill,” Ashton said, and Carro researches grants and other resources available to meet their needs.

Ashton wants to offer similar services through Love Thy Neighbor, from helping people develop job skills and assemble resumés to offering sessions on mental health and suicide prevention. She said she gets so tired of hearing people carp about why the needy don’t just pull themselves up by the bootstraps.

“Not everybody has bootstraps,” she said. “It takes so much time and effort and energy for people in need to get to all these places for help and essentially beg. It’s dehumanizing. We want to give them the support and resources and then it’s up to them to follow through with the information we give them.”