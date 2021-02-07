King George has interim county administrator

The executive manager of a Shenandoah Valley firm that provides consulting to local governments has taken over as interim county administrator in King George.

The county Board of Supervisors appointed Larry Hughes to take over day-to-day operations, and he started work Wednesday. Hughes will be able to spend about two weeks with Neiman Young, King George’s county administrator for the last four years, who surprised officials with his resignation last month. Young said he plans to take a new position out of state that will allow him to spend more time with his family.

Since 2019, Hughes has been executive manager of The Berkley Group, a business based in Bridgewater that helps county governments with administration, organization, recruiting executives and other aspects of local government.

King George has worked with the firm on several projects, and supervisors voted this week to send more business the group’s way, in addition to temporarily hiring him. The board voted to pay up to $160,000 to “completely overhaul” all aspects of what Zoning Administrator Heather Hall described as the county’s “antiquated” zoning and subdivision ordinance.

Supervisors also appropriated $27,000 for The Berkley Group to launch the search for a permanent county administrator.