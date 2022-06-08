King George has 'new ambition' to save Ralph Bunche school

After decades of failed efforts to revitalize Ralph Bunche High School, which opened in 1949 for Black students in King George, members of the county’s Board of Supervisors believe there’s a “new ambition” afoot to save the aging building.

The board voted Tuesday to resurrect an old idea—forming a Ralph Bunche Advisory Committee—but with new members. A similar committee assembled in the previous decade and eventually disbanded, and Supervisor Annie Cupka believes the climate is right to bring it back, along with its capital campaign to raise money.

She also asked fellow supervisors for their consensus to direct staff to apply for a second $500,000 from the National Park Service African–American Preservation Grant Fund Program. The county has already received that much from NPS to replace the leaking roof, and Cupka believes King George can get a second grant to address hazardous materials in the building and replace a foundation.

And, she wants staff to look into what’s required to create an ordinance that would classify the school as a revitalization area, in order to access more funds and grants from private, state and federal resources.

“We have a new roof coming and new ambition to address the building,” Cupka said. “And I believe we have the leadership and political will on this board to do so.”

While it seems that everyone wants Ralph Bunche High School restored, no one who’s undertaken the task has been successful. Cupka recounted some recent history, including a 2010 structural study to determine needed repairs. Then, the county formed the first advisory committee to come up with a business plan and raise the necessary funds, but that mission later was scrapped. In 2017, county staff was directed to sell off some of its dilapidated structures, Cupka said.

“The county has engaged with two private parties since then … and still the building remains in its sorry state,” she said.

One of those parties is the Ralph Bunche Arts & Humanities Center, which wants to turn the school into a combination museum, arts center and restaurant. But because the RBAHC didn’t meet its fundraising benchmarks, the county terminated its agreement with the group in March 2021.

Even so, the RBAHC has continued to solicit funds—even advertising its campaign on a billboard in Dahlgren. That action upset Ralph Bunche Alumni Association members who have lobbied for decades that the school be turned into a museum to honor its place in history. Black parents sued the King George School Board in the 1940s for facilities for their children and the landmark case set a precedent in the push for separate-but-equal schools.

Previously, the supervisors hadn’t said much about the dueling efforts of the two groups using the Ralph Bunche name. But on Tuesday, a majority of board members made it clear that they’re working with the alumni association, not those set on an arts and humanities center.

“There is no relationship currently between the county and the Ralph Bunche Arts & Humanities Center,” said Supervisor Richard Granger, adding that the group is “welcome to continue their efforts as a private organization, but right now there is no formal, even informal, relationship between the county and [them] in order to move forward with an arts and humanities center.”

Cupka reiterated Granger’s comments and addressed some remarks made earlier that night by three members of RBAHC’s board of directors. Melanie Ochs said the group was encouraged by other school alumni to keep going—although directors told The Free Lance–Star last month that few alumni have been willing to go public with their endorsement. One who has, and serves on the RBAHC’s board, is Earsley Robinson. On Tuesday, she said everyone should work together on the same goal: to preserve the school.

Cupka questioned if that is the only goal of the group’s fundraising. She looked at the RBAHC website, which allows donors to give toward the general fund or for a documentary. RBAHC members told the newspaper last month—and member Jolicia Ward also said on Tuesday—that the center needs to address continuing racism in the county.

Ward said she’d heard testimonies from Ralph Bunch alumni that “only confirm the true roots of racial violence and systemic racism that exists deep within the county, and we are and will continue doing the work to help heal and move us all forward.”

She added that Black residents continue to deal with “systemic racism and white supremacy.”

Supervisor T.C. Collins took offense at her remarks. He acknowledged racism in the past but said “we’re past that in King George County.”

“If it is still occurring, which I am not privy to, but if it is, it needs to be reported to the authorities,” said Collins, a retired State Police officer. “If not the authorities of King George County, then the authorities of the United States of America. If you say it is [happening], then we need to see it and stop it, OK?”

While various groups have debated the best use of the old building—and one private-public partnership considered adding condos to the school—the structure has continued to deteriorate and the effort to renovate it has grown.

In 2015, the former Ralph Bunche Advisory committee presented a business plan to the Board of Supervisors. It cited a 2010 study from Wiley-Wilson, an architectural and engineering group, and factored in inflation for an estimate of $2.3 million for building repairs and professional exhibits.

On Tuesday, a Wiley-Wilson representative presented an update based on a recent site visit and current inflation. There’s been more structural damage from water getting into the building through the roof and around the foundation, the spokesman said, causing more cracks and mold problems. The estimated cost to renovate has grown to $7.5 million, according to the report.

The cost includes almost $1 million for site improvements and repairs, furnishings and a 30% contingency to cover the escalating cost of building materials.

Cupka and Supervisor Cathy Binder mentioned grants and revitalization funds that could help reduce the costs—and the Ralph Bunche Advisory Committee presumably would raise the remaining funds.

The only supervisor who voted against the immediate formation of the committee was Chairman Jeff Stonehill. Binder and Cupka had put together the list of committee members, which included themselves. Stonehill said he didn’t recognize all the names and would like to research them. Then, he said there might “be an issue” with having supervisors on the committee when the group comes before the entire Board of Supervisors with requests.

Cupka noted the first advisory committee had two supervisors as members.

Also, supervisors regularly serve on in-county committees. Stonehill was active with the group that looked into the new cigarette tax and Binder is on the committee for the new courthouse.

There are times when each board member appoints representatives from their districts to particular groups and Stonehill wondered if the Ralph Bunche Advisory Committee should be “more representative of all of us” in terms of putting certain people in.”

No one from the Ralph Bunche Arts & Humanities Center was named to the committee, and Stonehill’s wife, Marsha, is president of that group.

