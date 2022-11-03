King George has special School Board race; town council elections abound

In a special election, voters in the James Madison District of King George County will chose a School Board representative for one year. Candidates are Cathy Cutright, a professional educator, and Cathy Hoover, a mother, grandmother, volunteer and past PTA president.

Cutright was appointed to the King George School Board last fall to fill the unexpired term of Kristin Tolliver. Two years were left on Tolliver's term, but the appointment was for only one year so voters could choose the School Board representative in a special election for the remaining year, 2023.

Cutright, who has her doctoral degree in leadership, has worked in Virginia and Maryland as a general and special education teacher, instructional specialist and school administrator. She is vice-chair of the King George School Board and believes her "leadership, expertise and desire to promote and support collaboration and community efforts would build relationships among parents and teachers" throughout the county.

Hoover said she's running because she has been "involved in the school system for many years and has recently seen a decline in our basic quality of education." As a School Board member, she said she would focus on being involved with parents, teachers and students and visiting classrooms regularly; prioritizing the core curriculum of reading, writing, arithmetic and science and instructors teaching "how to think, not what to think;" and adding additional resource officers as needed to keep schools safe and secure.

Cutright said she stands for "academic excellence" and believes the School Board's job is provide a safe environment, qualified teachers and a curriculum that prepares students for college or the workforce. She also stressed the need to retain quality teachers and increase salaries.

Both candidates emphasize the need for more parental involvement. Cutright has lived in King George for 30 years and is involved in the Rotary and Lions Club. Hoover has been a King George resident for 22 years.

Town elections

Voters in towns from Colonial Beach to Warrenton will elect council members, mayors and School Board members on Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN: Voters will choose three council members from five candidates: Randal "Randy" Hageman, Deborah Harris Howard, C. Jean Davis, Daniel Webb and E. Glenn McDearmon. David Storke also is running in a special election to fill a two-year term.

COLONIAL BEACH: In the most crowded race in the region, seven candidates seek three seats on the town council. They are: David Williams, Charles "Chuck" DiNenna, Richard Wesley "Rick" Wood, Anthony "Tony" DeMonti, Bryon "Tree" Mack, Tony Scisciani Jr. and Kenneth Allison Jr. There's also a special town council race between Lisette Montalvo and Vicki Roberson to fill an unexpired term.

In addition, three candidates—Patrice Lyburn, Ann Ruchty and Laura Tabler Allison—are running for two School Board seats.

CULPEPER: Three candidates are vying for two seats on the town council: Brian Brumfield–Horner, Pranas Rimeikis and Erick Kalenga.

GORDONSVILLE: James "Jim" Bradley and Ronald Brooks III seek two seats on the town council.

MONTROSS: Carolyn Carlson, Aaron Hooks and Clinton Watson Jr. seek two seats on the town council.

ORANGE: Five candidates seek three seats on the town council. They are: Elliott Fox Jr., Donna E. Waugh–Robinson, Timothy Bosford, Jr., Jeremiah Pent and Jason Cashell.

PORT ROYAL: Five candidates seek five seats on the town council. They are: Alexander "Alex" Long, Angela "Angie" Golden, Justin McArdle, Donna Wilkerson and Joseph Wilkerson Jr.

REMINGTON: William Polk Jr. and Devada Allison Jr. are running for mayor. Residents also will elect six town council members from eight candidates: Van Loving, Richard Heflin Jr., Susan Tiffany, Veronica Meadows, Richard Moxley, Morgan Butler Lewis, Luann Dawn Myatt and Stanley Heaney Sr.

WARRENTON: H.E. Carter Nevill and Renard Carlos seek the office of mayor while David McGuire and Paul Mooney are running for two seats on the town council.