King George has two new department heads

King George County recently selected two new department heads: Donna Hahn as finance director and Jonathan Franklin as director of social services.

Hahn, who lives in Westmoreland County, has more than 30 years experience in various aspects of financial management and has worked with the Virginia Department of Transportation, James Madison University, the Office of the State Inspector General and Colonial Beach schools. She is replacing Wilma Ward, who is retiring Dec. 1.

Franklin, a native of King George, began his career with county’s Department of Social Services and worked most recently as supervisor of family services. Most of his career has been focused on child protective services as he’s worked with the Sheriff’s Office on joint investigations and has used his training in forensic interviewing through ChildFirst Virginia.

He’s also a part of the county’s Children's Services Act program and the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center.

—Cathy Dyson