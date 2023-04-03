With appropriate military precision, Gavin McCraw, a freshman at the United States Naval Academy, entered the King George High School cafeteria under an eight-man sword arch. It was a fitting introduction for the guest of honor at the school’s 28th annual Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Military Ball.

With 230 guests attending this year — including 85 high school cadets and their dates, their parents and school faculty — the cafeteria-turned-grand ballroom was filled with cadets in dress uniform, ladies in formal gowns and gentlemen in semi-formal attire.

McCraw, a 2022 King George graduate, entered after an invocation and benediction by Olivia Peterson. That was followed by the Color Guard, with flags presented by Hayden Callahan and Aiden Drury; and the national anthem sung by Peralta Garcia. Finally, a detail of NJROTC cadets escorted the celebratory cake to the head table.

The cutting of the cake is a revered tradition across all branches of the military. The first piece of cake was given to the guest of honor, and the second was given to the oldest cadet in the NJROTC program, Jason Wrigley. Sam Crombie, a junior cadet, then received the third piece of cake, emphasizing senior cadets’ commitment to placing the needs of junior cadets before their own.

McCraw then addressed the cadets, reflecting on his first year at the Naval Academy by noting that success commands hard work, persistence, individual willpower and is, above all else, the culmination of small victories.

“Everything you do has a purpose. Can you be trusted to perform the tasks given to you as they should be, or will you take the easy way out? Your choices in these moments define you. The little moments matter again,” he said. “Cadets, I challenge you: ask yourself if you are practicing integrity in small moments of your day. It adds up.”

Toward the conclusion of the ceremony, remarks were given by Maj. Grant Callahan, King George High School’s Senior Naval Science Instructor and NJROTC teacher. His address highlighted the accomplishments and quality of the high school’s 132 cadets, including their fundraiser through Snap! Raise and partnership with Love Thy Neighbor Community Food Pantry.

The final portion of the evening’s program was dedicated to the recognition of the 17 senior cadets who will graduate from the program in May.

The company was called to attention to recite the Cadet Creed to conclude the ceremony.

The Navy Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps is a program taught by ex-military instructors which focuses on history, citizenship, physical fitness, and developing a strong community identity.

Referred to as “Major” by cadets and students, Callahan has been with the program for four years, working alongside Master Sergeant Jeff Halper for the past two.

“We hope to provide leadership and guidance and to be that role model. I feel that this is the job, this is the platform to do just that,” he said. “And, at the end of the day, it’s all about being a better person. I want these kids to graduate high school, enter the workforce, go to college or go into the military. Whatever their futures are, I want them to enter into their adult lives being confident and equipped with the tools to succeed.”

Seratonius Brown II reflected on the bonds he had built with his fellow cadets.

“In this program, we’re a family. We are here to take care of each other and see each other succeed,” he said. “Not only passing high school, but succeeding in the future. We’re building the next generation of leaders.”

The senior cadets honored at the event were: Dennis Bourne Jr., Haylee Callahan, Aden Cupka, Joseph Douglas, Aiden Drury, Xavier Harrison, Gavin Kristiansen, Nikholias Marini, Kamille Oliver, Alina Puentes, Jackson Ringgold, Ian Sawdy, Wyatt Sperry, William Taylor, Arrik Traylor, Elijah Walker, Jude Wisslead and Jason Wrigley.