King George High seniors cheered on by future graduates

The 43 members of the King George High School graduating class who attended King George Elementary take a victory lap, of sorts, at their old school on Friday during a “Senior Walk.” More than 700 elementary school students were on hand to cheer and wave checkered flags for the older students, who once stood in their shoes, as part of the event’s theme of “Life is a Highway.”

Members of local classic car groups got in on the celebration, as did parents, staff and PTA members, who waited at the finish line. “It is a happy time and moment for King George County schools,” said Sarah Ritchie, counselor at King George Elementary, who coordinated the event.

King George’s graduating class was scheduled to take the real walk, and get their diplomas, Friday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Other graduation ceremonies are planned this weekend throughout the Fredericksburg area.