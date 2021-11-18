King George hires new county attorney

After moving up through the ranks of the city attorney's office in Chesapeake, Kelly Lackey has become the new county attorney for King George.
"King George is a good fit for me professionally and personally," she said, adding she's interested in serving the board and public and being part of "a well-situated and growing community."
Lackey began her work with King George on Monday and will make $155,000 a year. She's replacing Matt Britton, who will retire at the end of the year.
Lackey most recently served for 3½ years as deputy city attorney in Chesapeake, an independent city in the Hampton Roads region, but her time with the city spanned 12 years.
Annie Cupka, chair of the King George Board of Supervisors, said she was impressed with Lackey's tenure and experience. "She started as a city attorney 1 and worked her way up through the ranks to city attorney 4," Cupka said in a news release.
Lackey said her experience in Chesapeake should "translate well" to new duties in King George. In Chesapeake, she focused on economic development, balancing growth while maintaining rural areas, partnerships with the Navy and Virginia Department of Transportation and the construction of parks, trails and other public facilities. All those are key issues in King George.
While in Chesapeake, Lackey also developed a training brochure for new attorneys and provided insight and guidance to departments in response to COVID-19. In 2019, she received the City of Chesapeake's Innovation Award for work on an economic development amendment agreement.
Lackey earned a bachelor's degree in English from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and her law degree from William & Mary. She and her husband, Jonathan, have three children.
As a condition of employment, she'll have to relocate to King George or a "location with appropriate commuting distance" by the end of March, according to her contract, and remain in the area during her employment. The county will pay $5,000 toward her moving expenses.
King George also had a deputy county attorney for about five months this year as Britton had asked the Board of Supervisors in July if a position for a paralegal, which had remained open for some time, could be upgraded. The board agreed to pay Ken Golski $75,000 a year as deputy county attorney.
With Lackey's appointment, the deputy position will not be filled unless the new attorney requests it, said County Administrator Chris Miller.
