King George hires new county attorney

After moving up through the ranks of the city attorney's office in Chesapeake, Kelly Lackey has become the new county attorney for King George.

"King George is a good fit for me professionally and personally," she said, adding she's interested in serving the board and public and being part of "a well-situated and growing community."

Lackey began her work with King George on Monday and will make $155,000 a year. She's replacing Matt Britton, who will retire at the end of the year.

Lackey most recently served for 3½ years as deputy city attorney in Chesapeake, an independent city in the Hampton Roads region, but her time with the city spanned 12 years.

Annie Cupka, chair of the King George Board of Supervisors, said she was impressed with Lackey's tenure and experience. "She started as a city attorney 1 and worked her way up through the ranks to city attorney 4," Cupka said in a news release.

Lackey said her experience in Chesapeake should "translate well" to new duties in King George. In Chesapeake, she focused on economic development, balancing growth while maintaining rural areas, partnerships with the Navy and Virginia Department of Transportation and the construction of parks, trails and other public facilities. All those are key issues in King George.