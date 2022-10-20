King George Historical Society working to get museum open again

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deaths of several key, longtime leaders and some unauthorized actions by a former president of the King George Historical Society have resulted in the group's Museum and Cultural Center being shut down—by a county judge—for almost three months.

"All kinds of things had begun to crumble," said Renee Parker, the society's interim president who took over in August and has led reorganization efforts.

She's working with the King George Board of Supervisors, particularly Supervisor Cathy Binder, to reopen the small museum that's on county property off State Route 3.

Binder has a keen interest in all things historical and has been updating fellow supervisors since early August on what the society needs to do to get its act, and paperwork, together.

"I think it's really important we get the museum up (and running)," Binder said in late September. "I've heard from quite a few people that like to go and do research, and it is a hotbed of activity on Thursdays, especially with older folks that are looking for genealogy."

Binder told fellow board members that a circuit court judge had ordered the building closed temporarily. That happened in early August after Don Shelton, the society's former president, planted a Confederate flag on the lawn outside the museum, according to county and museum officials.

The museum is in a small brick building at the end of offices occupied by court employees.

After Shelton was told to remove the flag, Parker said he eventually placed it in a museum window fronting the highway. He then changed the locks on the museum door, Parker said, and when court officials realized the keys they had didn't work, they ordered the building closed, she said.

Shelton is no longer in a leadership position with the society, Parker said. He wrote in an email that he got permission from county officials to display both American and Confederate flags inside the building, on two different holidays, and that he changed the locks because "a lot of things was being removed from the museum."

For more than two years while King George officials discussed relocating a Confederate monument from the courthouse grounds to a private cemetery, Shelton lobbied for the memorial to stay in its place of prominence because of the history it represents.

The Historical Society's museum, which opened in 1997, has focused on county history during the Civil War and eons before. In a 2011 story in The Free Lance–Star, the late Elizabeth Lee, a well-known county historian, talked about space to display all the artifacts, photos and historical documents being "scarce as hen's teeth" in the museum.

At that time, every nook and cranny in the 400-square-foot space was jammed with relics including period clothing, a quilt made by slaves in the 1830s and a vast selection of books about local families. Many items had been loaned to the museum or donated by residents, like the late Stuart Purks who showed up one day with a five-gallon bucket of prehistoric fossils from the Rappahannock River.

"These are yours if you want 'em," Purks told Lee.

While the society has a handle on the past, its older members have not been able to keep up with technology, and Binder said the society's interim board wants to "press forward, bringing them into the 21st century and cleaning up their paperwork."

The society's nonprofit tax status, which has to be renewed annually, got dropped, Parker said, after the group's former treasurer, Jean Fraysse, took ill and died in June 2021. No one realized the lapse until recently.

Updating its nonprofit status and creating a memorandum of understanding between the society and the county are key, Binder said last month. She wanted an agreement to spell out the responsibilities of each group and put in writing that the Historical Society would not be charged rent for the space.

Binder also asked that the society present an annual report to the board and that the supervisors appoint a designee as liaison—and she'd be happy to fill that spot.

Supervisors were agreeable to all the points except one that said the county does not control the space inside the museum. Supervisor Richard Granger said he could appreciate "the autonomy of the museum, but at the same time it is county property. I don't know if I'd be willing to just give free rein to say to anyone that they could do anything they want inside that space. And the county has no recourse at that point."

County Attorney Kelly Lackey said this week that she hasn't been able to draft a memorandum that takes into account all those issues. The board asked her to present a temporary agreement at the next meeting, Nov. 1, so members can get back into the building before the county's annual Christmas tree lighting in early December.

The Historical Society sells ornaments, pottery and books during the event and provided hot chocolate last year, which Binder said was popular with the crowd.

Parker said the issues at the museum have caused a resurgence in interest and new members, and that the group wants to bridge the gap between old ways of doing things and modern online tools that genealogists and researchers have come to expect.

"We're excited to put a new foot forward without dropping any of the things that society members and the community have held near and dear all these years," Parker said, such as printed newsletters. "We’re just really trying to do right by the people who have spent decades building it to what it is now."

Member Ryan Portner, who works with the King George County Service Authority and has a history-related degree, is working with Jean Graham, the longtime museum curator, ornament official and newsletter author. They're electronically cataloging the museum's inventory of books, family genealogy and other paper files.

The society also hopes to take the various databases that Lee created and have them accessible online.

"There's a lot of history in that building, even though it's small," Parker said.