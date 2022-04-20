King George honors life of Stephanie Young, wife of former county administrator

Members of the King George Board of Supervisors held a moment of silence Tuesday night in honor of Stephanie Young, who died April 15, the day after her 50th birthday. She was the wife of former County Administrator Neiman Young.

Supervisor Annie Cupka’s voice quavered as she listed the many activities with which Stephanie Young became involved during her husband’s four-year tenure with the county. She volunteered with the King George YMCA, Ralph Bunche Alumni Association, American Legion auxiliary and the Dahlgren Lions Club, which named her Lion of the Year in 2020.

“She left an indelible mark on our community,” Cupka said, noting that Stephanie often was at her husband’s side at county events. “You were the first lady of King George and most of all, my friend, and you will be missed.”

Fellow Supervisor Cathy Binder suggested Stephanie Young be named the 2020 recipient of the county’s Making a Difference award for volunteers. No awards were given that year because of the pandemic, and when Binder made the suggestion, she barely got out the idea before other members unanimously agreed to it.

Binder recalled the King George Flash Mob Stephanie Young organized during the first year of COVID-19 to bring people to businesses, especially restaurants, that were hardest hit by shutdowns. The Lions Club reported in October 2020 that her efforts had raised more than $1,000 for local businesses.

Volunteers “smoked a pig on the spot for 16 hours and offered a free plate of barbecue to any patron who spent $10,” Stephanie Young reported about an event at the One Ten Mart that raised almost $500 for the business.

She also noted that more than 70 pounds of items were donated to the food bank “and it was all distributed quickly.”

A few months earlier, in June 2020, Stephanie Young noted on her Lions Club report that “in this season of uncertainty, we have stepped up and shown our community that we are there for them.” Efforts at that time included serving meals and providing groceries to families having a difficult time. The Lions had partnered with the American Legion and LifePoint Church to deliver meals to all first responders in King George, Colonial Beach and Westmoreland County.

“She did that her whole time here, she was very big about giving back to her community and making sure everyone was taken care of,” Binder said, recalling the lunches Stephanie Young also provided to workers in all county departments.

Stephanie Young also organized yard sales for American Legion groups and helped pack lunches for students, both during the summer and when schools were closed during the pandemic.

Treasurer Randy Jones added that it’s “well-documented, all the help she rendered to our folks in King George. She will definitely be missed.”

Supervisor T.C. Collins added: “She was a great woman and we pray, pray, pray for Neiman and his family.”

The Youngs came to King George in February 2017, a few days after Neiman Young ended his 23-year career in the Army, retiring as company commander of Special Ops Command South at Fort Bragg, N.C. When the Youngs visited King George in December 2016 and he was introduced at a board meeting, he said he and his wife were humbled by the opportunity.

County staff and residents lined up to shake hands with the Youngs. Board-watcher J.T. Johnson offered help in moving or finding a home church and invited the Youngs to visit American Legion Post 329 in Dahlgren.

“My wife and I were married at an American Legion,” Neiman Young told him, adding the two have a special place in their hearts for the veterans group.

The Youngs would become fixtures at county and civic events until January 2021, when he announced he was taking a job out of state to be closer to their daughter, Alex, who was graduating from college that year.

Neiman Young is working as the assistant city manager in Corpus Christi, Texas.

There was no obituary for Stephanie Necole Young online, only her birth and death dates and the schedule of events. Visitation and prayer services are planned Thursday, April 21, and her funeral is Friday.

In an email Wednesday, Neiman Young wrote: “Stephanie was one of those lucky few that had an opportunity to live a purposeful life. I was honored that she allowed me to be a part of it.”

