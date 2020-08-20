King George hopes to capitalize on low interest rates to build new courthouse

King George County hopes to take advantage of historically low interest rates to borrow money for a new courthouse.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from its financial adviser and saw charts showing the way interest rates have gone downhill like a ski slope in recent months.
“We are at or near all-time interest rate lows,” Kyle Laux, a senior vice president with Davenport & Co., told the board. “In modern history, this is as favorable as interest rates have ever been.”
After discussing various options, board members gave Davenport the green light to obtain financing for the entire project, estimated to cost $22 million. Laux will return with the particulars in about two months, saying he hopes the county can borrow the money at an interest rate of 3.25 percent—or lower, depending on the market.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche stressed the need to “get going on this” before interest rates rise again, and fellow board members concurred.
As projected, the project will add about 4 cents to the tax rate for 25 years, the life of the loan. King George’s real estate tax rate is 70 cents per $100 of assessed real estate value, the lowest in the Fredericksburg region.
King George plans a new courthouse on Government Center Boulevard, off State Route 3 next to the King George Sheriff’s Office. Parts of its courthouse are almost 100 years old, and court officials have maintained for years that the building is outdated and overcrowded.
Judges leaving court use the same hallways as defendants they just sentenced, just as those involved in separate sides of criminal cases—or contentious divorce proceedings—are forced to share the same air.
Noting that some have posted on social media that a new facility isn’t needed, Supervisor Annie Cupka insisted “this is not a luxury item, this is necessary.” She also pointed out the variety of people who use the county courthouse and “whether they’re the judge on the bench or the one who cleans the toilet, they deserve to work in a safe and healthy environment. And the one we have right now, it’s questionable as to whether it is healthy or not.”
Three years ago, Circuit Court Clerk Vic Mason brought forth a proposal, done by a Richmond architectural firm, that showed a 63,140-square-foot, two-story brick facility with an entrance framed in white columns and a roof adorned with a white cupola.
He said the proposal was the least expensive of four submitted by the architects and the one favored by court officials, as well as those in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the Sheriff’s Office. Mason said the plan addressed all the needs of a 21st-century facility in terms of space, security, technology, acoustics and traffic flow. It cost almost $30 million.
While members of the Board of Supervisors in 2017 raved about the proposal, those who later joined balked at the price tag, and officials went back to the drawing board. In November 2019, supervisors approved a smaller version of 50,000 square feet.
County Administrator Neiman Young shopped the project around to four engineering firms to get the $22 million estimate.
On Tuesday, as supervisors heard details on financing options, Board Chairwoman Cathy Binder said she still preferred the bigger building.
“The whole community uses the courthouse,” she said, stressing students also come there to hear about safe-driving practices before they get their licenses, while others research land records or acquire marriage licenses. “It’s important we get this courthouse so our citizens can get proper service.”
Young said the county and its financial adviser would have to start the process over if the board wanted the bigger option. Binder said she realized that wasn’t possible and pointed out the building will be designed for future expansion.
While Young wanted King George residents to be aware of the project’s financial impact, Bueche said he hopes it won’t be as high as 4 cents on the tax rate. Davenport didn’t take into account a new tax the board will be able to impose, starting next July.
The General Assembly has given all counties in Virginia an ability that had been limited to cities and towns—and that’s imposing a cigarette tax of up to 40 cents per pack. Bueche believes King George will garner a considerable amount of money from the new tax, given the number of discount cigarette outlets that dot U.S. 301 between Dahlgren and the Potomac River.
