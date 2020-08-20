King George hopes to capitalize on low interest rates to build new courthouse

Judges leaving court use the same hallways as defendants they just sentenced, just as those involved in separate sides of criminal cases—or contentious divorce proceedings—are forced to share the same air.

Noting that some have posted on social media that a new facility isn’t needed, Supervisor Annie Cupka insisted “this is not a luxury item, this is necessary.” She also pointed out the variety of people who use the county courthouse and “whether they’re the judge on the bench or the one who cleans the toilet, they deserve to work in a safe and healthy environment. And the one we have right now, it’s questionable as to whether it is healthy or not.”

Three years ago, Circuit Court Clerk Vic Mason brought forth a proposal, done by a Richmond architectural firm, that showed a 63,140-square-foot, two-story brick facility with an entrance framed in white columns and a roof adorned with a white cupola.

He said the proposal was the least expensive of four submitted by the architects and the one favored by court officials, as well as those in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the Sheriff’s Office. Mason said the plan addressed all the needs of a 21st-century facility in terms of space, security, technology, acoustics and traffic flow. It cost almost $30 million.