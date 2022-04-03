King George leaders discuss bus driver shortage, school budget

As King George County school officials outlined their budget requests for fiscal year 2023, the nationwide labor shortage—which seems to dominate discussions in every field—reared its head.

The lack of bus drivers was the topic, and it’s not a new one. “Bus drivers are hard to come by, not only in King George,” but across the country, said Dr. Jesse Boyd, deputy superintendent of schools, told the King George Board of Supervisors.

Other workers in the school system’s transportation department, including mechanics, currently drive routes almost every day to get students to and from school on time, Boyd said. The addition of two more drivers “could satisfy our needs,” he added.

But, asked Supervisor Annie Cupka, would King George be able to hire them, given the tight market? The situation is so dire that in January, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Transportation relaxed some requirements for commercial driver’s licenses. Applicants no longer have to identify “under the hood” engine components to get their CDLs.

“We’ve heard from educators and parents that labor shortages, particularly of bus drivers, are a roadblock to keeping kids in schools,” Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said at the time.

King George’s school superintendent, Robert Benson, seemed to think the schools could “continue to beat the drum and find people to fill positions.” The system had a good turnout at a job fair, recently held on a Saturday morning. He was proud that some of the “horror stories” about late buses or unstaffed bus routes in the Fredericksburg region were not repeated in King George.

“While we may have a tough day or two where we are late, generally, we are able to make it happen and that’s a tribute to our staff, our fleet of drivers and also the mechanics,” Benson said.

The superintendent made his annual budget presentation to the Board of Supervisors last week even though the biggest part of the funding pie is unclear. Because the General Assembly has not approved a state budget for FY 23, localities don’t know how much they’ll get from state coffers.

And that’s a big piece for King George. For the current year, money from the state accounts for 60% of revenue for King George schools, or $30.2 million of the $50.3 million total. Local taxpayer contributions make up 36%, or $18 million of the current total.

But neither of the two spending plans being batted about by the Senate and House would cover the same portion of Benson’s proposal, meaning the county would be responsible for more.

That figure would vary, depending on what the Board of Supervisors approves. It’s in the midst of its own budget building and has been holding weekly work sessions.

However, if the county were to appropriate funding to schools at a rate similar to recent years, it would have to supply another $3.1 million for a total of $21 million, Benson said.

He has outlined a $57.3 million spending plan, $7 million higher than the current budget. The biggest part of the increase, or $3.7 million, would go toward increases for school employees. The state is suggesting a 4% to 5% increase for teachers—the final decision hasn’t been made—and Benson’s proposal includes 5% raises, plus a step increase, for all employees.

The superintendent says another $1.89 million is needed for new staff. That includes 29 new positions, from a mechanic and two bus drivers to nine additional special education workers; four high school teachers to meet growing enrollment; three reading teachers to help students make up losses from the pandemic; two maintenance technicians; and a coordinator for career and technical education.

Another $1.1 million would go toward higher costs for equipment, services and supplies due to inflation, Boyd said. The final item is $161,743 for an increase in health insurance premiums.

Members of the Board of Supervisors asked questions of Benson but made no other comments about the school budget. The school superintendent acknowledged they’ve got a tough job to do to ensure “you’re doing right by the schools, but you’re also doing right by all the other services needed in the county.”

But the recent reassessment has increased real estate values by about 35% across the board, said Kyle Laux, senior vice president with Davenport, the county’s financial adviser. As a result, each penny on the real estate tax rate is expected to generate $390,000. Currently, each cent produces about $275,000 in revenue, Laux said.

King George’s current real estate tax rate is 73 cents per $100 of assessed value, the lowest in the Fredericksburg region.

