King George looking into drawing water from Rappahannock

King George will use the recently announced grant for a drinking water project to “look at our own resources because it makes sense to do that,” Miller said.

The money is part of American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government to provide relief from COVID-19 hardships to state governments. The Virginia General Assembly allocated $50 million to the state health department’s Office of Drinking Water for projects to help small and disadvantaged communities, said James Reynolds, director of the Richmond Office of Drinking Water.

The office started making a list of localities that might benefit from the water grants in June and King George immediately came to mind, Reynolds said. His co-worker, District Engineer Doug Meyer, has been working with the Service Authority and knew all about its recent history, both good and bad.

Past mismanagement resulted in heavy fines from the state and left many of the Service Authority’s plants, pipes and structures in disrepair. However, as county officials realized the extent of the problem, new management—and a new focus—brought the Service Authority into compliance, but it still faced another “concern that was fast approaching,” Reynolds said.

