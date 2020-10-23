King George looks to cash in on cigarette sales

King George County officials want to make sure their chances to get some money from cigarette sales don’t go up in smoke.
“I don’t want to drag our feet on this,” county Supervisor Jeff Bueche said this week. “We recognize the potential revenues the county is losing every day with the amount of cigarettes floating out of this county.”
This year, the General Assembly changed state code to allow counties to levy their own taxes on cigarettes, starting July 1, 2021. Cities and towns have been able to do that for years, and counties long have lobbied legislators for the same power.
The action is particularly important to officials in King George, who estimate the county could pull in as much as $3 million a year by imposing a 20-cent tax on each pack of cigarettes sold within its borders.
“That’s on the conservative end,” said Neiman Young, King George’s county administrator, who stressed the numbers are planning figures, not hard-and-fast data. “I think that even with a 20-cent tax, the market could tolerate that. I don’t think that people would blink an eye at that.”
Anyone who’s driven along U.S. 301 from Dahlgren north to the Potomac River bridge into Maryland can see that cigarette sales are big business in King George County. Outlets dot the landscape, and the high volume of nicotine-based merchandise has led the rural county to be called one of the state capitals of cigarette smuggling.
Smugglers typically have bought cartons of smokes in Virginia and trucked them up north to sell. Even with the expense of gas and tolls—and time—those involved still stood to make a lot of money, given that the tax on cigarettes was 30 cents a pack in Virginia, compared to more than $6 a pack in state and local taxes in parts of New York.
The General Assembly this year doubled Virginia’s tax per pack, so it’s no longer the second-lowest in the nation. And it gave counties the authority to levy their own taxes, up to 40 cents per pack.
But as representatives from county governments, tax departments and retail and wholesale businesses started meeting to figure out the paperwork and enforcement involved, they’ve discovered it’s a complicated matter, said Young, who serves on the state committee with County Attorney Matt Britton.
“Everybody’s coming to the same conclusion,” Young told supervisors on Tuesday. “This is a logistical nightmare, and there’s a lot we don’t know. We don’t know what we don’t know.”
Some in the statewide group have suggested counties may want to delay imposing their cigarette tax until officials get all the details worked out. King George officials are not among them.
Bueche told fellow board members in April that King George needs to “tap into” this revenue source. He had checked with Colonial Beach, which has its own department that levies a 25-cent tax per pack of cigarettes. Three stores in the Northern Neck town sell tobacco products, and the town gains about $80,000 a year from the tax.
“That’s a lot of revenue that is leaving this county, especially when we are facing a recession [and] making significant cuts to our budget,” Bueche said.
Young and Britton offered three options for King George: to create its own taxing authority; to be part of creating a regional authority; or to join the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, or NVCTB, if the group will accept the county.
Board members gave permission to Young and Britton to meet with the Northern Virginia board and to apply for membership. If the NVCTB approves it, then county officials will decide if they want to join.
Established in 1970, the NVCTB represents 18 localities, including the king of cigarette sales, Fairfax County, which had been granted permission previously by the General Assembly to levy its own tax.
Most of the jurisdictions are in Northern Virginia, but Fredericksburg joined the board in 2013. The city started levying a tax on cigarettes in 1999, and enforcement was done through the Commissioner of Revenue’s office.
The process “created headaches,” said Mark Whitley, Fredericksburg’s assistant city manager, when “some folks didn’t always comply the way they should.”
Stamps are to be issued to each vendor selling cigarettes and placed on each pack. City officials determined that some stores were cutting the stamps in half to lower taxes paid.
It was more work than the office could keep up with, Commissioner of Revenue Lois Jacob told the City Council in February 2013. She said revenue was being lost due to non-compliance as “dealers and retailers are becoming infinitely more sophisticated in devising methods to avoid paying the tax.”
She also alluded to the “undesirable element” attracted by lax enforcement—cigarette smugglers who “are typically engaged in other types of crimes as well, from counterfeiting to drug offenses.”
On her recommendation, the city joined the Northern Virginia group, which administers and oversees all cigarette tax ordinances in its localities. Its current fee is 6 percent of the funds generated by a locality’s cigarette tax; in 2013, it was 3.7 percent, according to Jacob’s report.
King George officials said they hadn’t gotten a clear answer from the Northern Virginia board about joining. They scheduled a presentation from the group’s administrator, both in September and on Tuesday, but were stood up both times.
Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, a deputy with the King George Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, said he wasn’t a “big fan of outsourcing things we can do here.” But with other supervisors, he suggested King George learn the ropes from the Northern Virginia group then “take it on ourselves.”
Young alluded to the complexities of a cigarette taxing authority, including devising a stamp that couldn’t be counterfeited or reused. Then, there’s the enforcement arm; agents with the Northern Virginia group inspect retail establishments to check on the stamps and make sure appropriate taxes are paid, according to the NTCTB.
Packs that don’t have the proper stamp affixed can be confiscated. Agents also make field inspections and seizures and work with county and city attorneys on prosecution.
Britton told supervisors that creating a similar regional authority, perhaps in the Northern Neck area, would demand more time than the county has. And it probably wouldn’t be as big a priority to other counties as it is to King George.
“We’d be the main cigarette shark in that pond,” he said.
The county attorney also stressed that he and other officials weren’t going to let the July 1 deadline arrive without having some sort of cigarette -taxing authority in place.
“Even if we have to drive around and make our own stamps with a hammer and everything, we’re gonna get it done,” Britton said.
