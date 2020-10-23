King George looks to cash in on cigarette sales

It was more work than the office could keep up with, Commissioner of Revenue Lois Jacob told the City Council in February 2013. She said revenue was being lost due to non-compliance as “dealers and retailers are becoming infinitely more sophisticated in devising methods to avoid paying the tax.”

She also alluded to the “undesirable element” attracted by lax enforcement—cigarette smugglers who “are typically engaged in other types of crimes as well, from counterfeiting to drug offenses.”

On her recommendation, the city joined the Northern Virginia group, which administers and oversees all cigarette tax ordinances in its localities. Its current fee is 6 percent of the funds generated by a locality’s cigarette tax; in 2013, it was 3.7 percent, according to Jacob’s report.

King George officials said they hadn’t gotten a clear answer from the Northern Virginia board about joining. They scheduled a presentation from the group’s administrator, both in September and on Tuesday, but were stood up both times.

Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, a deputy with the King George Sheriff’s Office for 14 years, said he wasn’t a “big fan of outsourcing things we can do here.” But with other supervisors, he suggested King George learn the ropes from the Northern Virginia group then “take it on ourselves.”