King George man celebrates 100th birthday, victory over COVID-19

Two days before he turned 100, James Pitts Sr. got something no one ever wants for a birthday present.
He tested positive for COVID-19.
Because the virus has been so deadly to the older set, Pitts’ family worried what impact it would have on the King George County man who’s always been a hard worker and go-getter. When he wasn’t turning sketches into workable components at the Navy base in Dahlgren—he was a machinist there for 34 years—he farmed, fished and sold vegetables at local farmers’ markets. He was still regularly working the land until a few years ago, said his son, Jim.
“His desire is to be very active, but his body is just kind of preventing him from doing that,” he said, adding that in recent years, his father has dealt with neuropathy—pain and swelling in his legs.
When the COVID diagnosis came along—the younger Pitts also got infected—family members “were very concerned, especially at his age,” the son said. “The good thing was he was in a place that could help him deal with it and hopefully help him come back.”
After he spent some time in isolation at Mary Washington Hospital, officials at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fredericksburg helped him get back on his feet, then threw a party Thursday to make up for the one he missed on his birthday Feb. 27.
Pitts had been at the rehab facility several times since the fall to work on leg strength, and the exercises resumed after he recovered from COVID. Both father and son seemed to have fairly mild cases, although the infection took a toll on the older man’s spirits and the younger one’s strength.
“I know myself, when I had it, I didn’t want to get out of bed, but he got up and did physical therapy,” Jim Pitts said.
Therapist Arjun Hariharan called his patient “one of the most cognitively intact and motivated people” he’s worked with in 12 years. “He’s not your average 100-year-old. His hearing is intact, he doesn’t use a hearing aid, he doesn’t use glasses.
“He’s more motivated than some of my 70-year-olds,” the therapist said, noting that he must have developed a certain “spunk” after dealing with all the adversities he’s seen in his lifetime, from the Depression to various wars, recessions and other economic setbacks.
Pitts said the same in a 2010 story in The Free Lance–Star, when he was recognized by King George for his conservation efforts. Two years earlier, he’d received the Clean Water Farm/Bay Friend Award in the Rappahannock River watershed.
In the story, he talked about the way his parents and five siblings lived off the fish their father caught in the river, vegetables raised in the garden and milk from the family cow. Beyond those resources, they were poor, like everyone else they knew.
“When the Depression hit in 1929, we never felt it because we were already at the bottom of the barrel,” Pitts said 11 years ago.
Amy Cascio, who works in marketing at Encompass, has regularly popped into Pitts’ room to check on him, especially when the facility couldn’t have visitors. Those restrictions have eased as cases have gone down and vaccinations have increased.
“He is the cutest man ever, and he has stories for days,” she said. “He was so excited about turning 100, then he had COVID and his spirits were down, and this [party] will be a really big thing for him and make him happy.”
His children, Jim Pitts and Bonnie Tremblay, joined about a dozen Encompass workers at the birthday celebration, which included 100-themed balloons and decorations and coconut cake. During the party, the senior Pitts quipped that everyone wants to know his secret to a long life and “it is good doctors and nurses—and lay off the cigarettes.”
Earlier, he’d said his life philosophy was a simple one: “You take it day by day, and you live it. You make it through the night and then you start another one. I just went into overtime, I reckon.”
He also said that his memory was slipping a bit and that it was “getting hard to hold onto.” But as he talked with a reporter, he mentioned things she had written about in the newspaper—and even asked about going out on a date. Cascio, who was in the room with him, just giggled.
Pitts is scheduled to return to his King George farm on Saturday. While he can walk with assistance, Pitts is getting an electric wheelchair which should ease some of his joint pain “so he can get some of his life back,” his therapist said.
“I’m very happy for him, I’m happy for his family,” Hariharan said about Pitts’ relatives, who include five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and another due next month. “He gets to spend whatever days are left with them.”
