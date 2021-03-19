King George man celebrates 100th birthday, victory over COVID-19

“When the Depression hit in 1929, we never felt it because we were already at the bottom of the barrel,” Pitts said 11 years ago.

Amy Cascio, who works in marketing at Encompass, has regularly popped into Pitts’ room to check on him, especially when the facility couldn’t have visitors. Those restrictions have eased as cases have gone down and vaccinations have increased.

“He is the cutest man ever, and he has stories for days,” she said. “He was so excited about turning 100, then he had COVID and his spirits were down, and this [party] will be a really big thing for him and make him happy.”

His children, Jim Pitts and Bonnie Tremblay, joined about a dozen Encompass workers at the birthday celebration, which included 100-themed balloons and decorations and coconut cake. During the party, the senior Pitts quipped that everyone wants to know his secret to a long life and “it is good doctors and nurses—and lay off the cigarettes.”

Earlier, he’d said his life philosophy was a simple one: “You take it day by day, and you live it. You make it through the night and then you start another one. I just went into overtime, I reckon.”