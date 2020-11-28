King George mapping future of economic development

King George County is bringing together local and regional partners—and asking for community involvement—for a virtual discussion on economic development called “Mapping the Future of King George.”

The meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and includes King George community leaders across the spectrum. Featured speakers are Nick Minor, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and Ian Fox, a member of the group’s board. Alan Black, corporate communications director at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, will speak, as will two representatives from RIoT, a nonprofit economic development organization.

The goal of the meeting is to identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in King George that will inform economic development strategy, according to a press release. Residents who want to join the session can register at meetup.com/RIoTVirginia/events/274124930.

“From an economic development perspective, King George County is a blank canvas with built-in economic development assets,” Minor said. “It is crucial that we cultivate those assets and address the future needs of our residents and employers.”