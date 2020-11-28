King George mapping future of economic development

King George County is bringing together local and regional partners—and asking for community involvement—for a virtual discussion on economic development called “Mapping the Future of King George.”
The meeting is planned for 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, and includes King George community leaders across the spectrum. Featured speakers are Nick Minor, director of the county’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and Ian Fox, a member of the group’s board. Alan Black, corporate communications director at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, will speak, as will two representatives from RIoT, a nonprofit economic development organization.
The goal of the meeting is to identify strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in King George that will inform economic development strategy, according to a press release. Residents who want to join the session can register at meetup.com/RIoTVirginia/events/274124930.
“From an economic development perspective, King George County is a blank canvas with built-in economic development assets,” Minor said. “It is crucial that we cultivate those assets and address the future needs of our residents and employers.”
He hopes that joining with RIoT officials and regional partners will produce “different insights and experiences that can assist in our future economic success.”
RIoT was brought to the region by the Stafford County Economic Development Authority and GO Virginia. In addition to hosting events and programming for entrepreneurs, RIoT plans to launch a Stafford-based startup accelerator program in 2021.
