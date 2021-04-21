King George moves forward with 3-cent tax hike, cigarette levy

For a while Tuesday night, it looked like the King George County Board of Supervisors might lower the proposed real estate tax rate increase by a penny as board members favored reducing the local money given to schools.
But in the end, the fear of economic uncertainty propelled the board to move forward with a 3-cent increase, which would bring the real estate tax rate to 73 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rate is the lowest in the Fredericksburg area, and the supervisors are scheduled to approve it—and the county’s $97.4 million budget—on May 4.
Developing a county spending plan is difficult at the best of times, but King George faced several obstacles in addition to the biggest concern: the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. County Administrator Neiman Young left in February, and Travis Quesenberry, who had served in that post before 2016 when he went back to being county engineer, stepped in to fill the void until a new county administrator is found. King George’s finance director, Donna Hahn, also faced her first budget cycle this year.
In addition, the King George Regional Landfill produced less revenue in 2020 because of the economic slowdown, and the board committed last year to building a new $22 million courthouse. Supervisors borrowed money over the summer when interest rates were historically low and announced then that the cost of the new structure will require a 4-cent tax increase every year for about 25 years, the life of the loan.
At a minimum, the county was looking at a 3-cent increase in the tax rate, just from the new courthouse and without factoring in additional costs for schools, general operations or money the county must pay for mandated services. Those include another $1.2 million for the Department of Social Services for programs assisting low-income households and children and $165,384 more for the Rappahannock Regional Jail and Juvenile Detention Center.
As proposed, the county’s spending plan will increase by $10 million from the current budget, but King George expects to get a big boost from a new ordinance approved Tuesday. Supervisors signed off on a plan that allows the county to impose the maximum local tax—40 cents—on each pack of cigarettes sold within its borders. The General Assembly extended the taxing authority to counties, and the new tax begins July 1.
Because U.S. 301 between Dahlgren and the Potomac River is dotted with cigarette outlets, King George expects to bring in about $4 million in revenue in fiscal year 2022.
But there’s still the factor of economic uncertainty, as Quesenberry described it, given that the county has never imposed the cigarette tax before. Supervisors hope their estimated revenue is even more than projected but “the cigarette tax is not guaranteed,” said Supervisor Jeff Bueche. He suggested a note of caution and that the county scale back some of its spending, particular in the local money allocated to schools.
The county went into Tuesday night planning to give the schools $18.2 million, a $600,000 increase in local funds from the current year. Schools also are getting another $2 million in state funding.
In addition, the latest round of stimulus money—the American Rescue Plan passed last month—probably will result in another $5.2 million for King George and additional money for schools, said Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka. She looked into how the school portion can be used and discovered it covers a broad range of needs, from cleaning supplies and improving indoor air quality to purchasing software and other equipment needed, as well as programs to address learning loss from the shutdown of schools.
Believing the schools could recoup some costs with those funds, she agreed with Bueche, who proposed giving the schools an even $18 million in local money.
Bueche wanted a 2-cent tax rate increase, but fellow board members decided to keep the increase at 3 cents to provide a little more cushion, should the revenue from the cigarette tax be lower than expected.
Supervisor Jeff Stonehill is a former deputy with the King George Sheriff’s Office, and he partnered in the past with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms when it looked into illegal cigarette sales in the county.
Stonehill, Commissioner of Revenue Judy Hart and County Attorney Matt Britton have devoted hours to getting King George’s cigarette tax ordinance ready for approval. They checked with other localities and came up with the needed stamps, processes and paperwork as Britton compiled a 13-page ordinance to cover all aspects of operations.
Stonehill said he recently was in Maryland and noticed that a popular brand of cigarettes, Newport, sold for $11 a pack there. Even with King George’s 40-cent tax—which is on top of the state’s 30-cent tax per pack—a pack of Newports would cost “maybe $7.50 here,” Stonehill said.
“I don’t really think it’s going to affect our sales, especially with folks coming over the bridge [from Maryland],” Stonehill said, adding that on the weekends at Dahlgren area convenience stores, “it’s just a nonstop line of folks buying cigarettes. There’s just an unbelievable amount of cigarettes going out of here.”
Only two people provided public comment about King George’s proposed budget. Carrie Gonzalez, the chairwoman of the King George School Board, encouraged the county to fund the school budget in full. She said it makes sense that 54 cents of every county dollar spent is devoted to schools because they are the largest employer in King George, outside of the Navy base, and they “are charged with providing what is arguably one of our most valuable services.”
Elizabeth Borst of Spotsylvania County thanked King George for its support of the Virginia Community Food Connections program, which allows low-income residents to get free fresh fruit and vegetables, up to $40 worth, for every dollar in SNAP benefits spent at the King George Farmers Market.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425