King George moves forward with 3-cent tax hike, cigarette levy

The county went into Tuesday night planning to give the schools $18.2 million, a $600,000 increase in local funds from the current year. Schools also are getting another $2 million in state funding.

In addition, the latest round of stimulus money—the American Rescue Plan passed last month—probably will result in another $5.2 million for King George and additional money for schools, said Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka. She looked into how the school portion can be used and discovered it covers a broad range of needs, from cleaning supplies and improving indoor air quality to purchasing software and other equipment needed, as well as programs to address learning loss from the shutdown of schools.

Believing the schools could recoup some costs with those funds, she agreed with Bueche, who proposed giving the schools an even $18 million in local money.

Bueche wanted a 2-cent tax rate increase, but fellow board members decided to keep the increase at 3 cents to provide a little more cushion, should the revenue from the cigarette tax be lower than expected.

Supervisor Jeff Stonehill is a former deputy with the King George Sheriff’s Office, and he partnered in the past with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms when it looked into illegal cigarette sales in the county.