Two members of the King George County Board of Supervisors wanted to amend zoning ordinances on Tuesday so that any proposal for data centers, battery storage facilities and solar farms would be approved by special exception only, not automatically granted as by-right uses in areas zoned industrial.

Supervisor T.C. Collins made three motions related to the matter and fellow member Cathy Binder seconded each one. She’s been part of a statewide group looking at renewable energy sources. During meetings, she said she’s heard from localities, such as Prince William and Loudoun counties, where data centers were approved, and officials wished they had put more robust ordinances in place beforehand.

In addition, Binder said she’s not a fan of “blanket rezoning” and wants county residents involved in the process.

But the majority of the board voted against the measures. Chairman Richard Granger said he wasn’t in favor of “knee-jerking” and said the motions singled out three industrial uses while ignoring other potentially controversial ones.

Plus, the supervisors met with the Planning Commission about 10 days ago and the two boards decided the best way to handle the issue “was to let the professionals do the legwork,” said Supervisor Annie Cupka.

About 20 months ago, the supervisors hired the Berkley Group, consultants who work with governments across Virginia, to overhaul their zoning and subdivision ordinances — some of which haven’t been updated in decades. During a joint session between the supervisors and county planners Jan. 24, Cupka said the two boards agreed the right way to proceed was by letting Berkley take a closer look at regulations regarding data centers, battery storage facilities and solar farms.

Then, after Berkley presents updates on all its ordinances, county officials can specify what uses are allowed and which ones will involve special exceptions. They require that neighbors be notified and public hearings be held by the Planning commission, which then makes a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which makes the decision to approve or deny.

At the same session, the supervisors agreed to let Collins present his motions during a regular meeting, when supervisors would be permitted to vote.

Six residents implored the supervisors on Tuesday to amend the zoning rules and require special exceptions to build a data center with accompanying battery storage facility, or some type of solar farm.

“These uses and impacts to the community are not well-understood and currently not well-regulated to protect the public,” said Rachel Scott, a Realtor who lives in Oakland Park. “As a concerned citizen, I want to ensure the businesses that move into King George respect the peacefulness and ruralness of this county that residents currently enjoy.”

Debbie and Todd Fairfax have spoken during the public comment portion of meetings for months, urging the supervisors to put regulations in place before companies want to build such facilities in the county. Twice already, corporations have submitted, then taken back, development plans for the former Birchwood Power Plant and hundreds of acres around it, without giving specific details about their intentions.

The day after King George supervisors voted to let the Berkley group continue with its review, which should be complete this summer, Debbie Fairfax said “it was shocking that the board … voted to tie their own hands with respect to data centers.”

While the change order may impact future ordinances, “it does nothing to protect residents now” or to stop companies from submitting applications before the ordinance review is complete, she said.

There were also two other interesting issues at play on Tuesday. It was the second meeting in a row for the Board of Supervisors to get criticized by residents for not knowing about Pyramid Healthcare’s plan to build a 100-bed detox and rehab center on Owens Drive, in the midst of several neighborhoods.

The property is zoned commercial and hospitals are allowed under the zoning. Supervisors admitted last month that they knew nothing about the Pennsylvania company’s plans until they saw it in Facebook.

And, even though all the supervisors expressed concerns about the facility, there was nothing they could do because it was allowed, by-right, under the zoning.

Collins said the board had failed the community and “that’s a terrible feeling.”

At the end of Tuesday’s five-hour meeting, the supervisors came out of closed session and announced they will direct staff to amend their zoning regulations regarding hospitals. Going forward, hospitals will be permitted by special exception only, not by right.

The second interesting decision pertained to the approval of the change order. The supervisors agreed to pay Berkley another $28,561 to draft ordinances regarding data centers, power plants and battery storage facilities.

At a Dec. 20 meeting, the supervisors railed against the idea of additional money when the consultants already were getting almost $160,000 for the work. Board members tabled the idea and told staff to work with the consultants and come back with more specifics.

They did — and the cost went up by more than $5,000. Berkley specified how much additional research will be required on each issue and that at least two more sessions with both the planners and supervisors will be needed.

Berkley also attached the fee schedule for personnel involved in the project which ranged from $300 an hour for the company owner to $50 an hour for an intern.