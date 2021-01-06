King George moving meetings back to board room

King George is comparable to neighboring Caroline County in size and scope; King George has an estimated population of 26,429 compared to Caroline’s 30,740. Fredericksburg’s population falls between the two and is 29,403, according to RAHD estimates.

In the early months of the pandemic, King George and Caroline had similar case numbers while Fredericksburg, at times, had double their numbers.

The dynamics have changed; since Jan. 1, Caroline has led the three localities in COVID-19 cases (1,126 as of Wednesday) while the city has had more hospitalizations (67) than either county. Fredericksburg also has lost more residents to the virus; there have been 11 deaths among city residents compared to 10 each in Caroline and King George.

Also at Tuesday night’s organizational meeting, the board approved some bylaws—a condensed version of Robert’s Rules of Order put together by County Attorney Matt Britton. Supervisor Jeff Bueche had one objection to the proposal, and the majority of the board agreed to strike it from the bylaws.