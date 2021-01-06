King George moving meetings back to board room

After months of meeting in a larger venue because of concerns about the pandemic, King George County is moving back to its original location: the board room of the Revercomb Building in the county office building.
There wasn’t a lot of discussion about the move on Tuesday, when the board organized for the new year. Supervisor Annie Cupka, who represents the at-large district, was elected chairwoman, and Jeff Stonehill, Dahlgren District, vice-chairman. Board meetings will continue to be held at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
Supervisor Richard Granger suggested the board still use the larger venue—King George High School—if “we have meetings we know will be heavily attended.”
Cupka agreed that the high school should be reserved for public hearings or other matters that might draw a large crowd.
“As long as we can be mindful of social distancing, and when we were meeting [in Revercomb] before, we did a good job of that … . I wouldn’t be opposed to it at all,” she said about the move back to the county office building.
King George is the smallest locality in the Rappahannock Area Health District and has the fewest number of COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, 795 county residents have tested positive for the virus since March. Of that number, 35 people have been hospitalized and 10 have died, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
King George is comparable to neighboring Caroline County in size and scope; King George has an estimated population of 26,429 compared to Caroline’s 30,740. Fredericksburg’s population falls between the two and is 29,403, according to RAHD estimates.
In the early months of the pandemic, King George and Caroline had similar case numbers while Fredericksburg, at times, had double their numbers.
The dynamics have changed; since Jan. 1, Caroline has led the three localities in COVID-19 cases (1,126 as of Wednesday) while the city has had more hospitalizations (67) than either county. Fredericksburg also has lost more residents to the virus; there have been 11 deaths among city residents compared to 10 each in Caroline and King George.
Also at Tuesday night’s organizational meeting, the board approved some bylaws—a condensed version of Robert’s Rules of Order put together by County Attorney Matt Britton. Supervisor Jeff Bueche had one objection to the proposal, and the majority of the board agreed to strike it from the bylaws.
It pertained to what Bueche described as a “lame duck” status concerning decisions about land-use matters. Britton proposed that the board not hold public hearings or make decisions on rezonings, special use permits and changes to the Comprehensive Plan from the first week of November—when an election is held—to January, when newly elected members join the board. He cited an old case in Prince William County in which a sitting board member lost his bid for re-election, but before leaving office, had convinced other board members to approve a rezoning project that his opponent—the newly elected supervisor—was against.
“Litigation ensued and long years and many hundreds of thousands of dollars went by,” Britton said.
The county attorney wanted to keep the same thing from happening in King George.
Bueche didn’t like the idea. He stressed that board members are elected for four years—not three years and 10 months—and said the action took power away from sitting board members. He made a motion to strike that provision from the bylaws.
Stonehill disagreed, saying incoming board members who are going to be dealing with the ramifications of a big project for the next four years should be able to have a say-so in the matter. He favored Britton’s proposal, to limit the extent of activity between November and late December.
Cupka noted she might be too optimistic, but she believes those seeking office would do their homework and be apprised of issues facing the county before they’re sworn into office. Both she and Stonehill joined the board in January 2020—and later heard the presentation from Herteinstein Investment Group’s request to build 450 townhouses, apartments and age-restricted units at Villages at King George Crossroads. The board voted against the project in November.
By a 4–1 vote, with Stonehill dissenting, the board agreed to strike out the lame duck measure.
Also on Tuesday, Bueche announced he will not seek re-election after his first term ends in December. Fellow board member Cathy Binder, whose first term also ends at the same time, will run for a second term.
