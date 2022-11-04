King George museum readies for reopening

Members of the King George Historical Society planned to gather at the museum this Saturday morning to get things cleaned up, straightened out and ready for company again.

“I can’t wait,” said an excited Renee Parker, president of the society.

She’s hoping everything will be in order by Thursday, when the public will be able to visit the museum once more. It’s in a small brick building on the grounds of the county courthouse, off State Route 3.

Those interested in seeing King George artifacts—some that date back to prehistoric times—or researching records to fill out their family trees will be able to do so on Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a license agreement approved by King George County officials this week, Historical Society members were “excluded from the premises” of the museum after activity the county considered “incompatible.” Don Shelton, a past president of the society, had planted a Confederate flag on the courthouse grounds, and in the museum, so it was visible from the highway, several times, according to county officials.

When circuit court officials, who are supposed to have access to the building, couldn’t get in after Shelton changed the locks, the court put a new lock on the building and closed it altogether. Subsequent review by county and museum officials revealed that “all kinds of things had begun to crumble,” Parker said last month.

Issues were compounded by the deaths of several key society members who initially signed an agreement with the county in 1994 to renovate the space known as the old jail. The museum opened in 1997 and quickly acquired more relics than there was room for, said the late Elizabeth Lee, a well-known county historian.

She said space in the 400-square-foot building was “scarce as hen’s teeth” with all the period clothing, photos, books and documents that had been loaned or donated to the museum.

The combination of her death and that of several other key members, disruptions caused by COVID-19 and unauthorized actions by Shelton had left the society in shambles. Parker became interim president in August and has led reorganization efforts.

As noted in the lease agreement, the Historical Society has restored its nonprofit status. The society also provided proof of insurance and continues to get its records up to date, Parker said.

Historical Society members will partner with the King George Parks and Recreation Department for the annual Christmas tree-light ceremony, planned at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 on the courthouse grounds. The society will serve hot chocolate, provided by Exit Realty, and sell Christmas ornaments.

While the problems at the museum caused a lot of disruption, they also have resulted in a resurgence of interest and new members, Parker said. She stressed that the group wants to bridge the gap between old ways of doing things and modern online tools that genealogists and researchers have come to expect.

“We’re excited to put a new foot forward without dropping any of the things that society members and the community have held near and dear all these years,” Parker said, such as printed newsletters. “We’re just really trying to do right by the people who have spent decades building it to what it is now.”