King George names bridge after Guardsman Nick Mason, who was killed in Iraq

The years have rolled by since Virginia National Guardsman, Sgt. Nicholas Mason of King George County, was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Iraq, but his community continues to remember him.
The King George Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to name the State Route 218 bridge over Machodoc Creek in his honor. The idea came from Sheriff Chris Giles, who in his travels to see relatives from New York to North Carolina noticed other bridges “honoring fallen heroes,” and Nick Mason’s name came to mind.
“I don’t know of anybody in my generation or since my time in King George that we’ve lost in a battle, and his family have been community pillars for hundreds of years,” Giles said. Vic Mason, Nick’s father, is the third generation of Masons to serve as the county’s clerk of circuit court.
After Nick Mason “gave the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Giles wanted to make sure generations to come know about it. If future residents driving over Machodoc Creek, near the Westmoreland County line, see the sign with Mason’s name—and didn’t recognize it—they can look it up and learn about him.
Mason’s parents, Vic and Christine, said they were “honored that Sheriff Giles took the time and effort to make this happen.”
“It has been 16 years since Nick’s sacrifice and people still remember. That says a lot about the community that we live in,” they said.
Giles initially tried to get the U.S. 301 bridge into Port Royal named after Nick Mason before discovering a small 6-inch by 6-inch plaque noted it was already called the James Madison Memorial Bridge. Madison, the fourth president and the Virginian deemed the “Father of the Constitution, was born on the King George side of the bridge at Belle Grove Plantation.
Mason, a county native and graduate of King George High School, was killed on Dec. 21, 2004, in Mosul, Iraq, when the base’s dining facility was attacked by a suicide bomber. Sgt. David Ruhren of Stafford County also was killed in the blast. Both men were 20 and assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s West Point-based 237th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Batallion.
They were among 22 people, including 14 U.S. troops, killed that day.
On the 10-year anniversary of their deaths, the Fredericksburg Armory was dedicated in their honor and renamed the Mason–Ruhren Readiness Center. Officials had invited family members there for a wreath laying and surprised them with the dedication.
At the ceremony, Mason’s mother expressed the same gratitude to the crowd that her son had not been forgotten as she and her husband did after this week’s bridge naming.
“It’s absolutely impressive that 10 years later Nick and David still mean this much to the community and to the Guard,” Christine Mason said in 2004.
The Masons created the Some Gave All Foundation along with the family of Marine Sgt. Joshua Frazier of Spotsylvania County, who was killed in Iraq in 2007. The Frazier–Mason Some Gave All Memorial Motorcycle Ride attracts thousands of participants, but the effort is more than a trip down memory lane. Riders start at Frazier’s alma mater, Spotsylvania High School, and end at Mason’s, King George High School.
Money raised helps service members who were wounded or disabled in Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom. To date, the foundation has raised more than $305,000 to help local veterans with everything from job assistance and training to supporting wheelchair athletes in national competitions.
More information is available online at somegaveallfoundation.org.
