King George names bridge after Guardsman Nick Mason, who was killed in Iraq

The years have rolled by since Virginia National Guardsman, Sgt. Nicholas Mason of King George County, was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Iraq, but his community continues to remember him.

The King George Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to name the State Route 218 bridge over Machodoc Creek in his honor. The idea came from Sheriff Chris Giles, who in his travels to see relatives from New York to North Carolina noticed other bridges “honoring fallen heroes,” and Nick Mason’s name came to mind.

“I don’t know of anybody in my generation or since my time in King George that we’ve lost in a battle, and his family have been community pillars for hundreds of years,” Giles said. Vic Mason, Nick’s father, is the third generation of Masons to serve as the county’s clerk of circuit court.

After Nick Mason “gave the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Giles wanted to make sure generations to come know about it. If future residents driving over Machodoc Creek, near the Westmoreland County line, see the sign with Mason’s name—and didn’t recognize it—they can look it up and learn about him.

Mason’s parents, Vic and Christine, said they were “honored that Sheriff Giles took the time and effort to make this happen.”