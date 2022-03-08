King George official claims 'lack of transparency' about sewer, water matters

It may not be unusual for members of the public to complain about a lack of transparency on the part of elected officials, but it certainly seems unusual when one of those elected officials does so.

But that’s what T.C. Collins, a new member of the King George Board of Supervisors, alleged last week regarding information about the county’s Service Authority. He said county officials demonstrated a “lack of transparency to the board members and to the public,” both about problems at wastewater treatment plants and an upcoming discussion about merging the Service Authority into county operations.

The two boards are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. March 22 in the board room of the Revercomb Building to begin what promise to be lengthy discussions about a possible merger or even perhaps the sale to a private company of the financially beleaguered water and sewer system. There’s been no public discussion of the action—only the acknowledgement by Service Authority members that they’d been briefed by County Administrator Chris Miller about it.

Collins said he also got a similar briefing at the same time as another supervisor. Such meetings involving two supervisors or Service Authority members are legal because they do not represent a quorum, but Collins still didn’t like the idea of it.

“This meeting was not open to the public and this is not transparency,” Collins said, noting that since he took office in January, he’s become aware of communications between board members and to the country administrator and that some “information is not being shared with every board member. I’m being one of them.”

As Collins began reading his prepared remarks, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Stonehill glanced at Vice Chairman Richard Granger, and both gave a questioning shrug as if that was the first they’d heard of it.

Collins is a former School Board member and Virginia State Police agent. Last fall, he ran unopposed for the James Monroe District seat on the Board of Supervisors after unsuccessfully running for sheriff in 2019.

Collins doesn’t serve on the King George County Service Authority’s Board of Directors. Three of its members are residents who have been appointed by supervisors in their respective districts, and two members serve both on the Service Authority board and the county’s Board of Supervisors. They are Cathy Binder and Annie Cupka.

Collins criticized them, saying “this is a conflict of interest especially since both are not customers of the Service Authority and have publicly stated they have wells and do not want the county to absorb the Service Authority’s debt.” He also complained that County Administrator Chris Miller is wearing “dual hats” as interim manager of the Service Authority and “cannot have the best interest of each entity,” Collins said.

Miller took on the role as interim manager because the county hasn’t been able to find a replacement for Jonathon Weakley, who left the post as Service Authority general manager in August.

Collins’ remarks come as the Service Authority is making headlines once more for its operational problems. Up to 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage spilled into a tributary of the Potomac River in late January from the Dahlgren Wastewater Treatment Plant. Miller later said he believed problems at the facility, dating back to December, may have been responsible for the overflow. He also stressed that officials with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality were involved throughout the recovery process.

While issues at the Dahlgren plant have improved, others have cropped up at the Purkins Corner Wastewater Treatment Plant, an older facility that is scheduled to be taken out of service because of its aging infrastructure. In recent weeks, operators have had to haul sewage from Purkins Corner to Dahlgren to be properly treated.

After the episode, Miller explained that this is not an unusual practice in the county as it happens once or twice a month among the Service Authority’s five wastewater treatment plants. It showed the Dahlgren plant is up and running again, given that it’s the only one with the equipment needed to “take the water out of the sludge,” Miller said. Afterward, the dried waste is deposited at the landfill.

But Collins clearly was perturbed that members of the Board of Supervisors weren’t notified until Feb. 25 about sewage hauling that started on Feb. 18 from the Purkins Corner plant. Miller provided Board of Supervisors members an overview, noting problems were caused by “operator miscalculations or inconsistencies or deficiencies” as well as equipment issues.

Miller also told Service Authority members that over the years, “personnel were put in places [where] they really were operating below the level of competency we needed.”

“Those things are being identified,” Miller said. “Those things are being found out and unfortunately, they’re found out through crises.”

He likened the problem at Purkins Corner to a bathtub always having water in it. When a surge comes, there’s the potential for overflow. The tanks holding solid waste were never totally emptied and Miller said operators had problems keeping the levels manageable.

Last year, the Service Authority hired Imboden Environmental Services as consultants, but their employees have taken over some management at Dahlgren and Purkins Corner as a result of the problems. Miller said the Imboden workers also discovered that grit and rags had accumulated in other tanks, which caused drainage issues as well.

Also, no one currently employed by the Service Authority has a Class 1 license which the state requires to manage wastewater facilities. The consultants provide that licensure.

Carrie Cleveland, a member of the Service Authority board, questioned if it wouldn’t be better for the agency to put its money into a higher salary for a wastewater manager than to continue to pay consultants. Service Authority Board Chairman Jim Morris said that there’s a shortage of Class 1 operators throughout the industry, and “alternative options are going to have to be researched.”

Cleveland said she understood that, then added: “I’m not debating the need for a contractor, I’m just stating the fact that we do have a contractor right now and things aren’t going so well. Furthermore, we’re probably paying a lot of money for it.”

In his remarks to the Board of Supervisors, Collins noted that he’d contacted Cleveland because she’s his representative on the Service Authority, and she was not aware of the sewage hauling from Purkins Corner. He said there’s “a high price tag associated with this activity.”

