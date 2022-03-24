King George officials debate changes to Service Authority

King George County officials covered various aspects of the Service Authority, past and present, during a two-hour discussion this week, but didn’t make any headway on whether the Service Authority should become a county department instead of operating as a separate entity.

As participants pointed out, many aspects of water and sewer operations already fall under the county’s purview. The Service Authority uses the same county attorney and engineer as well as the finance and human relations departments.

But it doesn’t pay for any of those services and Chris Miller, who is the county administrator and the Service Authority’s interim general manager, suggested that should change if the authority remains independent. He also said the authority has some personnel policies that run contrary to county practices. For instance, the Service Authority’s general manager “gets to call the shots on all the day-to-day personnel decisions,” Miller said.

“If there would be a dispute between the general manager’s decision and HR, then the general manager’s decision would carry,” he said.

There also have been times when the Service Authority has given merit pay increases at different times than the county, causing issues with uniformity, he said.

At the suggestion of the Service Authority Board of Directors, Miller put together a proposal to merge water and sewer operations with the county and create a separate public works department. That’s how it’s done in several surrounding counties including Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Tuesday’s meeting between the Service Authority’s board and the county’s Board of Supervisors was the first joint session to discuss what promises to be a complicated and convoluted matter.

But then, so is the very nature of the King George County Service Authority.

It was created 30 years ago when the county bought a number of old and dilapidated water systems and combined them under one operation. Even though the Service Authority was supposed to stand on its own financially, the county “put in money quite a few times,” said Cathy Binder, who serves on the Board of Supervisors and the authority’s board.

“There has been a co-mingling since 1992,” said Binder, who researched the Service Authority history. “I’m going to be very frank and honest and say it has not been done right from the very beginning.”

Until 2016, those elected to the Board of Supervisors also served as the authority’s Board of Directors. Former Supervisor Ruby Brabo pushed six years ago for residents who are also Service Authority customers to serve on its board.

Now, three of the five directors of the Service Board are residents and two—Binder and Annie Cupka—are elected officials.

Miller came to King George as county administrator in July 2021, then the following month, former Service Authority general manager Jonathon Weakley resigned to work in his native county of Madison. King George hasn’t been able to find a replacement for Weakley because of staff shortages in the wastewater industry, so Miller has served as interim general manager.

To add to the chaos, there were problems before Weakley’s arrival with a general manager who ignored serious violations from the state and put the Service Authority—and the county—in a precarious position. Many of the problems from the previous manager’s tenure, including an extreme lack of maintenance, have been corrected.

But the Service Authority continues to charge exorbitant user rates because it’s carrying $23 million in debt from previous acquisitions and repairs.

Service Authority Directors Jim Morris and Allen Parker expressed their support for a merger to streamline operations.

“For all intents and purposes, we are a utility without the benefit of being a utility,” Parker said. “There’s a bad disconnect that allows it to not run properly.”

Supervisor T.C. Collins continued to belabor a point he’s made repeatedly since he joined the board in January—that he was not privy to any discussions on the matter of merging. Others explained that Service Authority members had talked about the idea individually with Miller and asked him to put together a proposal.

Miller presented a timeframe of how it might be accomplished, if both boards agreed. Collins said it looked like the decision already had been made because one item in the memo said all personnel and financial functions of the Service Authority would be coordinated by the county’s department, effective Tuesday.

Miller explained that as the person charged with daily operation of both the Service Authority and county departments, he had authority to make that decision. All other aspects of a possible merger would have to be approved by both boards, Miller said.

Collins repeatedly stated he wanted to see all the options for the Service Authority before making a decision. Finally, Parker told him he was “getting wrapped around things a little too much.”

“Your decision is whether or not you think this a good idea,” not bringing up another “5,000 options” that might work, Parker said. If Collins had other suggestions for the Service Authority, he could propose them to his representative on the Board of Directors for consideration, Parker said.

Other options mentioned have included hiring an outside company to manage operations or selling it to a private company. During the public comment portion of the meeting, Virginia Aqua’s president John Albauch said his company was interested in buying the Service Authority—and that the price was negotiable.

Jeff Stonehill, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, acknowledged that “the easy way out” would be to sell. “Get $30 million, wash away the debt and have someone else deal with it.”

But, he said, turning it over to a private company would mean elected officials have no authority over it and can’t help when a constituent brings up concerns about “bad water or bad service.”

The two boards did not make any decisions or plan any more joint meetings.

