King George official's resignation surprises board, staff

Known for his military manners and colorful socks, Young said it was difficult to break the news to fellow staff members and the Board of Supervisors.

Former Chairwoman Cathy Binder said she was saddened by his resignation, but understood “how events can change your perspective.” (Her father died last year.) “I honor Dr. Young’s decision to be closer to family and leave a community he has grown to love.”

Sheriff Chris Giles said he was shocked. He praised the ways Young had helped those in public safety by making salaries comparable to those in other jurisdictions, bringing in additional training and including all county employees in the running of the emergency operations center, which is activated in the wake of disasters.

“I can’t imagine anybody working any harder for the citizens or for the employees than he did,” Giles said. “He was always accessible, you could always count on him to be there late nights and early mornings.”

Amanda Sumiel, the county’s human resources director, called her boss “an innovator and an inspiration to his staff.” She recalled when meetings or group discussions ended, and “he would ask everyone to bring it in and we would all yell, ‘King George,’” she said.