King George official's resignation surprises board, staff

After four years as King George’s county administrator—and often, one of its biggest cheerleaders—Neiman Young surprised staff and Board of Supervisors Tuesday night by announcing his resignation.
The supervisors reluctantly accepted the unexpected news and thanked “Young and his family for their generosity in sharing their time and talents as members of our community during the past four years,” Chairwoman Annie Cupka, 45, read in a statement.
Young, 45, and his wife, Stephanie, have become fixtures, both in the county boardroom and at civic, social and veteran-sponsored events throughout King George. He came to the locality in February 2016, a few days after he ended his 23-year Army career and retired as company commander of Special Ops Command South at Fort Bragg, N.C.
The former military major said he received a job opportunity, out of state, that will put him and his wife closer to their only child, Alex, who’s graduating from college in North Carolina this year. Young will announce his job decision at his last board meeting, Feb. 16, and said the chance for him and his wife to spend more time with their daughter was the big motivator in accepting the offer.
“If it wasn’t for the fact that I’d be able to be closer to my family, I wouldn’t have thought twice about it,” Young said on Wednesday.
Known for his military manners and colorful socks, Young said it was difficult to break the news to fellow staff members and the Board of Supervisors.
Former Chairwoman Cathy Binder said she was saddened by his resignation, but understood “how events can change your perspective.” (Her father died last year.) “I honor Dr. Young’s decision to be closer to family and leave a community he has grown to love.”
Sheriff Chris Giles said he was shocked. He praised the ways Young had helped those in public safety by making salaries comparable to those in other jurisdictions, bringing in additional training and including all county employees in the running of the emergency operations center, which is activated in the wake of disasters.
“I can’t imagine anybody working any harder for the citizens or for the employees than he did,” Giles said. “He was always accessible, you could always count on him to be there late nights and early mornings.”
Amanda Sumiel, the county’s human resources director, called her boss “an innovator and an inspiration to his staff.” She recalled when meetings or group discussions ended, and “he would ask everyone to bring it in and we would all yell, ‘King George,’” she said.
She also cited his numerous accomplishments, including working on a strategy to reduce King George’s debt and improve the county’s financial stability, improving worker morale and participating in regional committees, community activities and citizen outreach.
Young’s wife, Stephanie, frequently attended board meetings and also organized yard sales for the American Legion and volunteered to help make lunches for children when schools closed in the summer—or because of the pandemic.
She also would surprise county workers and employees of the King George Service Authority with lunch or do the same for customers of a particular business as part of the Facebook group she organized called “KG Flash Mob.” Its members focused on ways to keep businesses afloat particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.
Neiman Young said he was proud of his work in King George and grateful for the chance county officials have him as he transitioned from the military. He hopes the next move will provide more time for him and his wife to be with their daughter—and with any future grandchildren.
“We decided, hey, this opportunity affords us the chance to be closer to our family and have some kind of normalcy,” he said.
