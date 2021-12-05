King George pantry moving to new space in new year

With a new year, the Love Thy Neighbor food pantry in King George County will be operating in a new location—its third since the group started in 2012.
The pantry, which usually gives away food every Sunday, will have its last distribution at its current site off U.S. 301 near Dahlgren on Dec. 19. There will not be a food giveaway on Dec. 26.
Then, on Jan. 2, Love Thy Neighbor will reopen at its new site—the former King George Journal offices off State Route 3 near King George Elementary School. The address is 10250 Kings Highway.
Because the new space is smaller than the cavernous building off 301, organizers will be “rethinking our logistics,” said Ryan Ragsdale, president of the pantry.
“We won’t have room for in-person dining or for a waiting room,” he said. “Somehow, we need to spread out our shoppers so everybody doesn’t show up early. The good news is that the location does have enough room to store our food and for people to shop on site. So we will not have to haul food to a different location for distribution, which is what we did for many years.”
For more than four years, Love Thy Neighbor worked out of the 301 site without paying a penny in rent. When the landlord, Jerry Hill, got a rental offer from a paying customer, he couldn’t refuse.
“We’d like to thank Jerry Hill for generously allowing us to use his building rent-free for over four years,” Ragsdale said. “That wonderful donation of space helped Love Thy Neighbor serve more people than ever.”
Love Thy Neighbor will need help from the community to pay its new rent of $1,500 a month. More information is available at its website, kg-ltn.org. The pantry probably will look for a bigger location in a few years, Ragsdale said.
In September, Love Thy Neighbor received $7,000 through Food Lion’s Great Pantry Makeover. The money was used to purchase shelves, tables and a stand-up freezer—equipment that will move to the new location along with other refrigerators, freezers and storage units.
Except for the Sunday in December when it will be moving to its new location, Love Thy Neighbor opens its pantry each Sunday from 2–4 p.m. Most of its clients are residents of King George or Westmoreland counties, but visitors also come from Fredericksburg-area localities or cross the bridge from Maryland, Ragsdale said. No one is turned away, he added.
Volunteers also provide to-go orders for those who need food but can’t attend in person. And, Love Thy Neighbor is part of the OrderAhead program offered through the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.
Participants are able to order up to 48 assorted food items, twice a month, and pick them up at the Food Bank at 3631 Lee Hill Drive in Spotsylvania County or at Love Thy Pantry.
Orders must be placed 48 hours ahead of time online at orderahead.org or by calling 540/621-5155.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425