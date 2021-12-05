King George pantry moving to new space in new year

With a new year, the Love Thy Neighbor food pantry in King George County will be operating in a new location—its third since the group started in 2012.

The pantry, which usually gives away food every Sunday, will have its last distribution at its current site off U.S. 301 near Dahlgren on Dec. 19. There will not be a food giveaway on Dec. 26.

Then, on Jan. 2, Love Thy Neighbor will reopen at its new site—the former King George Journal offices off State Route 3 near King George Elementary School. The address is 10250 Kings Highway.

Because the new space is smaller than the cavernous building off 301, organizers will be “rethinking our logistics,” said Ryan Ragsdale, president of the pantry.

“We won’t have room for in-person dining or for a waiting room,” he said. “Somehow, we need to spread out our shoppers so everybody doesn’t show up early. The good news is that the location does have enough room to store our food and for people to shop on site. So we will not have to haul food to a different location for distribution, which is what we did for many years.”