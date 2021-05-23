King George plans belated Independence Day celebration

There won’t be any rockets red glare over King George County on the Fourth of July, which falls on a Sunday this year.

But there will be a celebration the Saturday after it.

Unlike Spotsylvania County, which canceled its Stars & Stripes Spectacular for the second year in a row, King George’s decision to delay didn’t have anything to do with COVID-19.

Instead, when staff started looking to book a company earlier this year, they discovered there weren’t enough fireworks technicians to go around, said Chris Clarke, director of the county’s Department of Parks & Recreation. All the companies contacted were booked for the Fourth, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the firm the county had hired in November 2020 for King George’s 300th anniversary celebration said it could put on a show either the weekend before or after the holiday. Members of the Board of Supervisors opted for Saturday, July 10, given the county also will be hosting a statewide Little League tournament for ages 9–11 at the same time.

“I think it’s going to be a great community celebration,” Clarke said. “It’s a bummer we can’t do it on the Fourth, but to be able to bring back a fireworks Independence event is a great opportunity to showcase our county.”