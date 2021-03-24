King George plans first Community Cleanup Day Saturday

King George will host some spring cleaning on Saturday as county leaders, volunteers, master gardeners and King George Little League supporters partner together to pick up trash, tree limbs and other items littering county facilities.

The first Community Cleanup Day is planned from 9 a.m. to noon at places where people usually gather for baseball games and soccer matches, to view native plants or to see the Rappahannock River. The first such event was planned last year and then canceled by COVID-19, and county leaders hope members of the public will take advantage of warm spring weather to roll up their sleeves and pick up some trash.

“The great part about cleanup events is you have the ability to be socially distant and wear your mask to protect everyone, all while making your community a more beautiful place to live,” said Chris Clarke, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Work crews will focus on five county facilities: Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, Barnesfield Park, Sealston Sports Complex, the King George Citizens Center and Wilmont Landing, a small boat ramp on the Rappahannock.