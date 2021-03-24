King George plans first Community Cleanup Day Saturday

King George will host some spring cleaning on Saturday as county leaders, volunteers, master gardeners and King George Little League supporters partner together to pick up trash, tree limbs and other items littering county facilities.
The first Community Cleanup Day is planned from 9 a.m. to noon at places where people usually gather for baseball games and soccer matches, to view native plants or to see the Rappahannock River. The first such event was planned last year and then canceled by COVID-19, and county leaders hope members of the public will take advantage of warm spring weather to roll up their sleeves and pick up some trash.
“The great part about cleanup events is you have the ability to be socially distant and wear your mask to protect everyone, all while making your community a more beautiful place to live,” said Chris Clarke, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Work crews will focus on five county facilities: Cedell Brooks Jr. Park, Barnesfield Park, Sealston Sports Complex, the King George Citizens Center and Wilmont Landing, a small boat ramp on the Rappahannock.
At Brooks Park, master gardeners will lead the efforts to clean the beds around the gardens filled with native plants. Pickup of trash and debris will be the focus at the other facilities. King George Little League supporters will have their own projects to remove weeds and rocks from infields, building a pitching mound and sprucing up infield and outfield areas. They’ll also work at King George Middle School and Potomac Elementary School.
Other recent events have focused on getting King George ready for more outside activities. The Friends of the Rappahannock recently sponsored a roadside cleanup on State Route 3 in the Sealston area near the King George Regional Landfill. River Rock Outfitters led a Shiver on the River cleanup at Caledon State Park, part of a Keep Virginia Beautiful campaign.
Jeff Stonehill and Annie Cupka, members of the King George Board of Supervisors, helped with the recent roadside cleanup. Stonehill said volunteers spent four hours covering the short distance between the Sealston Deli and the nearby border with Stafford County and picked up about 30 bags of trash in four hours.
Until people “get out and walk the road,” they don’t realize how much trash there is, Stonehill said, adding that trash trucks heading to the nearby landfill probably leak most of the litter.
He encouraged people carrying trash to the dump to secure their loads and for residents who live along heavily traveled—and trashed—areas to keep their property lines clean. If everyone did that, it would be like shoveling snow from the sidewalk in front of your home.
“If you and your neighbors do the same, lo and behold, the whole sidewalk gets cleaned,” Stonehill said.
Anyone interested in helping with Saturday’s cleanup can sign up online at signupgenius.com/go/8050a48a5a82ba0fa7-king.
Also on Saturday, residents doing spring cleaning around their homes and property can get rid of household hazardous waste at the Sealston Convenience Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items accepted include: gasoline; household cleaners such as ammonia, drain cleaner, rust remover and tile/shower cleaners; items with mercury such as thermometers and thermostats; oil-based paint products, spray paint, caulk, wood preservative and wood stain; garden chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers and insecticides; and swimming pool chemicals.
The convenience center daily accepts other household waste including automotive products, batteries, electronics, fluorescent light bulbs and lamps, latex paint and needles and lancets.
While King George residents are out and about, the county’s Commissioner of the Revenue’s office doesn’t want them to be concerned about drones overhead. A company is conducting a general reassessment of property, effective for 2022, and will have an additional drone pilot conducting flight operations as part of the reassessment, according to the office. Anyone with questions can contact the Commissioner of Revenue at 540/775-4664.
