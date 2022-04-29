King George plans public hearing on budget

While other governments in the Fredericksburg area have passed budgets for fiscal year 2023, King George County is waiting until state politicians approve their spending plan and determine how much money localities will get.

But King George has advertised a May 17 public hearing for a proposed real estate tax rate of 68 cents per $100 of assessed value. That’s 5 cents less than the current rate, but it’s hardly a reduction in tax bills.

Property values countywide increased by almost 40 percent after last year’s reassessments. If the county equalized the tax rate—and adopted a rate that would equate to the same bills for homeowners and the same revenue for the county as the current fiscal year—the real estate tax rate would need to be 54 cents, according to the county.

But members of the Board of Supervisors have stressed that the advertised tax rates, of 68 cents for real estate and $3.25 for personal property, are on the high side and probably will come down after the county gets funding details from the state.

King George can lower its advertised tax rate but can’t raise it without holding another series of advertised meetings, according to state code.

“I don’t mind putting that out there, understanding that 68 cents for me is even too high because that is a tax increase for all the citizens,” said Supervisor Cathy Binder. “We have a lot of, not only just young people and people of lower income, we have a lot of veterans and a lot of retirees who can’t afford these kinds of increases so we need to be mindful of that.”

Others agreed with Chairman Jeff Stonehill who said 68 cents “is a starting point.” He added: “Just to reiterate what everyone else has said, we can’t go higher but we can go lower.”

Supervisor Annie Cupka wanted the board to “show a good faith effort that we are trying to work with the community and let them know that we understand their concerns ... knowing we could still shave a few more cents off of that once we get a fuller picture with the state funding, particularly with the schools.”

Residents such as Ana Maria Lovell started coming to board meetings last fall after reassessment notices went out. Her property value went up from $243,000 to $350,000, and she described the worry and concern residents had about inflation—and that was before gas prices skyrocketed.

“The people in King George will appreciate it if you don’t increase our taxes too much,” she said.

Under the current rate of 73 cents, Lovell’s property is taxed $1,773. After reassessment, if the real estate tax rate changes to 68 cents, her bill would go up $607 to $2,380—a 34% increase.

Supervisors have been holding budget work sessions for months and at their most recent meeting Wednesday, member T.C. Collins asked why King George wasn’t able to finalize its tax rate when other localities around it have.

“I don’t understand why we’re in a different realm,” he said.

Finance Director Donna Hahn said others have set their budgets “based on their best-guess estimates” from the state—and that they’ll probably have to come back and amend the budget after the state approves its spending plan.

Any time a locality amends its budget by 1% or more, it has to have another public hearing, Cupka said. King George’s fiscal 2023 budget probably will be close to $100 million, she said, so if there’s a variance of $1 million or more, the county has to go through another public hearing.

“I like that we’re being cautious and we’re taking our time and we’re trying to get the data as it comes in so we don’t have to go through another process,” she said.

Board members agreed to put in a “placeholder” of $19.4 million in local funding for schools. That’s about $2 million less than Superintendent Rob Benson suggested would be needed, if the county appropriated funding to schools at a rate similar to recent years.

Last month, Benson outlined a $57.3 million spending plan, $7 million higher than the current budget, with the biggest part of the increase, or $3.7 million, going toward increases for school employees. The state is suggesting a 4% to 5% increase for teachers—the final decision hasn’t been made—and Benson’s proposal includes 5% raises, plus a step increase, for all employees.

King George’s total budget proposal includes proposed 5% raises for county workers and an initiative to bring all employees to federal minimum standard wages of $32,000 a year. That would impact about 10 workers, Hahn said.

The proposal also includes approval of about $28 million for projects that either have been languishing for years—such as an improved emergency medical services radio system for $12 million and a Dahlgren fire house for $10 million—or one that suddenly has shot up in prices. Because of higher construction costs, the new courthouse will cost another $6 million to build, according to county officials.

Five years ago, architects estimated it would cost about $30 million for the new facility, but construction costs have climbed considerably in the last two years, said Kyle Laux, vice president at Davenport & Co., the county’s financial adviser.

“You’re not alone in that,” Laux recently told the supervisors about rising construction costs. “We’re seeing that across the board, across the region, across the state.”

King George’s public hearing on the budget is planned 6:30 p.m. May 17 in the board room of the county administration building.

