King George plans to relocate Confederate monument to cemetery

A year after residents started asking officials to move a Confederate memorial from the lawn of the King George County courthouse, the Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday it will look into relocating it to a local cemetery.

The board met for more than an hour behind closed doors to discuss the matter. When the board came back into public session, Chairwoman Annie Cupka read a one-sentence statement about the consensus supervisors had reached. She directed staff to work with Historyland Memorial Park about relocating the Confederate memorial, “to determine the cost of the relocation and to work with community groups to raise the necessary funding.”

Robert Ashton Jr., vice president of the King George NAACP and one of several residents who’d asked the board repeatedly to move the monument off public property, said he was grateful for the decision.

“I wanted to thank the board for finally realizing we need action on something that was disturbing to a diverse population, not just people of color, but a lot of people, including white folks who said they would like to have it moved,” Ashton said on Wednesday. “Don’t destroy the monument, just move it to its proper place.”