King George County officials will decide in early August how to spend $2.3 million of federal money awarded to help with the pandemic, but they moved forward Tuesday with a measure designed to keep the county running, should a key employee become infected with COVID-19.
The Board of Supervisors approved what County Administrator Neiman Young described as a “staff insurance policy” to make sure operations would continue if employees become infected with the virus or have other health problems. He said the staff is slim to the point there’s little redundancy.
“All it takes is one key person [getting sick] and that could bring the county to a screeching halt,” he said. “That’s the situation for many departments.”
Supervisor Annie Cupka mentioned “the huge increase” of COVID-19 cases in Westmoreland County, King George’s neighbor to the east, and the impact that could have. Westmoreland cases recently went up by 70 percent as a result of two outbreaks, according to public health officials.
“We have a number of employees who live in Westmoreland, and if there is spread in their communities, it could impact our staff’s ability to function,” she said.
At Young’s recommendation, the board approved a contract with The Berkeley Group in Bridgewater, which maintains a pool of retired government workers who can provide interim services. The contract wouldn’t be put in place unless personnel were needed, then fees and salaries would be negotiated, Young said.
Supervisors also heard Young’s recommendation for how to spent the $2.3 million King George will receive from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act. Young proposes the lion’s share go to payroll for first responders and law enforcement officers. That would make up 69 percent of the money, or $1.6 million.
Another $400,000 would be spent on county purchases to deal with the fallout from COVID-19. King George incurred considerable expenses, Young said, to purchase laptops so employees could work at home, and he’s asked department heads to submit requests to cover other purchases. Requests received include everything from envelopes the general registrar will need for absentee voting to additional thermometers to check temperatures of participants in county activities.
Third on the list is $234,000, or 10 percent of the county’s allotment, for grants to small businesses that have suffered during the shutdown. Another $21,000 would be spent to replace the plexiglass partitions that have been put in place, to provide protection to both workers and visitors in county offices, with permanent glass barriers.
The remainder of the money, $66,435, would be kept in contingency for other projects or to award to outside agencies which partner with King George.
Young didn’t ask for any action from the King George Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, except to schedule a work session to discuss the matter. That’s planned for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at King George High School.
“There is a shelf life for the money,” Young said, adding it must be spent by Dec. 30 or it returns to the state, which hands it back to the federal government.
The deadline will create a short turnaround on the business grants, said Supervisor Jeff Bueche. The county plans for the Economic Development Authority to administer them, and they’ll need time to process requests, he said. Plus, Bueche is worried that some small businesses, which were closed for several months, won’t survive until the end of the year.
Supervisor Jeff Stonehill expressed the same concerns. He represents Dahlgren District, where he said “one business after another is closing because rents are going up.” To a resident who was worried about the future of small businesses, Stonehill said: “Trust me, I’m with you all the way on that. That’s definitely something we’re going to be working on, so don’t worry about that.”
CARES Act money can be used for public health measures, including money spent to communicate and enforce public orders or for paid sick leave for county workers; business grants and unemployment insurance; and payroll only for those involved in public safety or public health.
The money can’t be used on bonuses, other than hazard pay for public safety workers, or for the county’s share of Medicaid costs, damages covered by insurance, expenses reimbursed by another federal program or reimbursement to donors for items or services.
