King George reassessments highlight need to check tax bills

For the second meeting in a row, the supervisors questioned Hart about the work that’s been done by BrightMinds, the Central Virginia company hired to reassess the value of county homes and acreages. The process is mandated by the state and King George does its reassessment every four years.

This go-round, residents have expressed concern to supervisors that no one actually visited their property or that the photos shown on “field sheets,” cards in the commissioner of the revenue’s office that include details of each property, are from the previous assessment.

Hart told the supervisors that drones were used to capture aerial photos that show front and back views of homes and outbuildings, except in no-fly zones such as those near the Navy base in Dahlgren.

“In that case, it’s boots on the ground and they take pictures with cameras,” Hart said.

Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka said residents pointed out a section of the state code that says either the assessor or the locality must provide written justification for an increase in value. Hart said she’d look into that to determine if the explanation was included in the field sheets or in letters sent to homeowners.

