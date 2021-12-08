King George reassessments highlight need to check tax bills

Real estate tax bills tend to remind homeowners of the value of each and every amenity of their property, but it’s a good idea, anytime, to make sure what’s listed on the tax bill actually matches what’s in the house.
So says Judy Hart, commissioner of the revenue for King George County, where current reassessments have prompted concern, complaints and downright outrage over paying higher tax bills in the midst of a pandemic. The median value of county homes has gone up 25 percent since the last reassessment in 2018, and members of the Board of Supervisors have heard from residents who have seen their property value rise well above the average increase.
Repeatedly since October, the supervisors reminded residents that even though the reassessments list—as mandated by state code—the jump in home values and tax bills from the previous year, the actual tax rate for fiscal year 2022–23 hasn’t been determined yet. It will be set in the spring.
King George supervisors seem to be almost as disgruntled as residents by this year’s reassessment process.
“We’re all in the same boat with the tax assessments,” Supervisor Jeff Stonehill said on Tuesday after another public comment was made about the higher property values. “We’re all shocked as well as you were.”
For the second meeting in a row, the supervisors questioned Hart about the work that’s been done by BrightMinds, the Central Virginia company hired to reassess the value of county homes and acreages. The process is mandated by the state and King George does its reassessment every four years.
This go-round, residents have expressed concern to supervisors that no one actually visited their property or that the photos shown on “field sheets,” cards in the commissioner of the revenue’s office that include details of each property, are from the previous assessment.
Hart told the supervisors that drones were used to capture aerial photos that show front and back views of homes and outbuildings, except in no-fly zones such as those near the Navy base in Dahlgren.
“In that case, it’s boots on the ground and they take pictures with cameras,” Hart said.
Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka said residents pointed out a section of the state code that says either the assessor or the locality must provide written justification for an increase in value. Hart said she’d look into that to determine if the explanation was included in the field sheets or in letters sent to homeowners.
Hart also said she had asked representatives of BrightMinds to be available by phone during Tuesday night’s meetings to answer questions from the supervisors. She said company founder Steven Chastang told her he “didn’t feel comfortable discussing contents of the contract in an open meeting.”
Stonehill said residents who contacted him said they’d reached out to BrightMinds to ask about details of their field sheets but did not get a response. He asked if they could contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office about seeing them.
“Yes, just come on in,” Hart said. “They can come to the office and have a look. They don’t need to make an appointment.”
That’s when she said it’s in residents’ best interest to check the fine print. As Supervisor Cathy Binder noted, she was being billed for a fireplace and outdoor kitchen that she didn’t have. Others may be billed erroneously as a result of the wrong box being checked, simple typos or if the original building permit included an amenity the homeowner later decided not to add, Hart said.
“There’s all kind of scenarios,” she added, stressing it’s important for homeowners to double-check. “We encourage them to go to DMV and get their vehicle straight, they need to watch their real estate cards and [make sure] what we have listed for their house is correct for tax purposes.”
Cupka and fellow Supervisor Jeff Bueche then pointed out an occasional byproduct of appealing to the reassessment company—or the next step in the process, to the Board of Equalization—if they believe the reassessed value is higher than it should be.
Cupka and Hart both have heard from residents who asked the reassessment company to take a closer look—to see if the increase was merited—and the result was an even higher assessment after the second review.
That made Cupka wonder if photos taken by a drone provided as detailed an evaluation as in-person visits that were made as part of the appeal.
“It sounds like perhaps the process wasn’t as fair to every property owner. It’s sort of how I’m looking and at it and I know it’s how they’re looking at it because they’ve let me know,” Cupka said.
Bueche said people who ask for a second look—in the form of an appeal—are going to get a more thorough evaluation and sometimes that does yield a higher tax bill.
“It’s not retribution or anything like that,” he said, but a second look does run the risk of the assessment going up.
King George’s Commissioner of the Revenue’s office is in the county administration building, 10459 Courthouse Drive, and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone number is 540/775-4664.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425