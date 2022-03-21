King George residents can dispose of hazardous waste Saturday

King George County residents can get rid of old fuel, household cleaners and other chemicals during the county’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Sealston Convenience Center, 10376 Bullock Drive.
The following waste is accepted during the special collection:
- Gasoline, kerosene, brake fluid and power steering fluid
- Household cleaners such as ammonia, drain cleaner, rust remover and others
- Materials with mercury such as thermometers and thermostats
- Oil-based paint products including spray paint, caulk, wood preservative and wood stain
- Garden chemicals
- Swimming pool chemicals
Convenience center workers remind county residents that these types of items are accepted daily:
- Automotive products such as antifreeze, motor oil, oil filters, polish and wax
- Batteries for home and vehicles as well as all types of electronics
- Fluorescent light bulbs and compact fluorescent lamps
- Latex paint
- Needles and lancets
—Cathy Dyson