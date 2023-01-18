King George residents, supervisors upset about planned drug treatment center

Concerned residents filled the King George County Board of Supervisors’ meeting room Tuesday night, upset about a plan to build a 100-bed drug treatment center in their neighborhood.

But they weren’t the only ones who didn’t like the proposal — or the fact that it seemed to appear suddenly on the radar. Members of the Board of Supervisors were equally apprehensive about Pyramid Healthcare Inc.’s plans to build a two-story facility on 8 acres off Owens Road.

“I don’t like it, I really don’t,” said Board Chairman Richard Granger. “This is not a good area for it. I would not be in favor if we had authority to make a decision.”

But as the supervisors explained, they don’t have a say in the matter because the property is commercially zoned — and a medical clinic is one of the “by-right” uses allowed. That means Pyramid, a Pennsylvania-based company with treatment centers there and in Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, doesn’t need permission from the Board of Supervisors or Planning Commission to open a clinic in King George.

The “by-right” explanation came about an hour into the King George supervisors’ meeting Tuesday night. By then, more than a dozen residents had cited the impact such a facility would have on traffic along the busy Owens Road — which is often used as a cut-through from State Route 206 to the B-gate at the Dahlgren Navy base or onto U.S. 301 into Maryland.

The clinic is planned to occupy a wooded parcel behind the Sheetz on 301 and next to the Community Storage business. Pyramid bought the property last year for $355,745, less than the land’s assessed value of $454,100, according to King George’s Geographic Information Systems website.

The treatment center would abut the Monmouth Woods subdivision and is near Chatham Village, and residents in both communities worried about dropping property values, rising crimes rates and an overall decline in the quality of life for residents, including seniors and young families at the Monmouth Woods apartment complex.

“I was deeply disturbed about hearing about this center coming on Owens Drive and not being made aware of it as a resident of the community,” said Kim Clark, who lives in Chatham Village. “I want to strongly implore that we do not do this in this particular community and that we take it someplace else.”

She and other speakers painted an ominous picture of life around a treatment center, voicing fears of drug paraphernalia left in yards and on playgrounds, addicts lurking in dark alleys and drug dealers waiting on every corner.

Clark grew up in the south Bronx and said she knows “firsthand what a rehab center can do to a community.”

Resident Patty O’Dell asked the supervisors to consider the issue from their point of view.

“If this was to affect your backyard, your safety, your family’s safety,” she said, “I just wonder how loud you would fight (against) this.”

Several speakers assumed the county owned the property and asked the supervisors to move the center elsewhere. JulieAnn Dertz, who along with Clark had rallied people on Facebook to attend the meeting, said she thought a land swap would solve the problem.

The county “could find a better location to put this facility where it doesn’t interfere with residents, schools and businesses and is not located near many sources of alcohol which would be a trigger for an addict,” she wrote in a text.

Supervisor Jeff Stonehill explained, after public comment, that the county has had nothing to do with the matter.

“This was a private development coming in and buying land commercially zoned,” he said.

News about the drug-treatment center started showing up on Facebook pages last month. As supervisors starting hearing the buzz, they checked with county employees. They were surprised to learn Pyramid’s plan had been included in the Community Development office’s monthly reports as early as May.

“I didn’t know about it either, and I’m sitting on your board,” said Supervisor T.C. Collins.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Annie Cupka read to the audience a letter Pyramid had written to the Community Development office in response to concerns raised by supervisors and residents.

She read that most clients with substance abuse disorders would stay about 28 days at the clinic with the option to be there 60 days. No outpatient services, including support-group meetings, would be offered there.

“It’s not a methadone clinic,” Cupka said.

Patients wouldn’t drive themselves to the facility, nor would family members visit regularly. Pyramid picks up the patients and transports them back to their homes, or to the next step in their recovery, after treatment is finished, Cupka read from the letter.

“I’m sure none of this probably makes any of you all feel much better,” she said, after finishing the letter.

Willie Williams’ home in Monmouth Woods borders the Pyramid property and he and his daughter, Allison, are worried about the safety of Allison’s 3-year-old daughter — and that of other children who ride bikes through the community. He said he understands the need for drug treatment clinics, but not next to neighborhoods.

“People need services, but it needs to be someplace safe, it needs to be someplace where they can get the necessary help they need without putting other people in jeopardy,” he said.

Pyramid officials did not respond to questions from The Free Lance–Star. Its website shows three facilities in two Virginia areas. There’s an outpatient clinic as well as a detox and residential facility, both in Newport News, and a residential facility in Radford, according to the website.

Supervisors asked Community Development Director Heather Hall to make a presentation at the Feb. 7 meeting about by-right zoning “so citizens can understand the process,” said Supervisor Cathy Binder.

The county also will ask a Pyramid representative to attend the same meeting. It will start at 6:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Revercomb Administration Center.