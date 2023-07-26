The billowing smokestack of Birchwood Power Plant was one of the most iconic images of the Fredericksburg region for decades, until it came down two years ago. Now, a new proposal could bring attention to the property on a national scale as part of the largest data center complex in the United States.

Birchwood Power Partners seeks approval from King George County to build 19 facilities, totaling about 7.5 million square feet of data center space, on the former power plant property and other parcels along State Route 3. The project would involve 869 acres along the Route 3 corridor, near the King George Regional Landfill, and be phased in over the course of 15 years, according to the owners.

It also would generate millions of dollars in revenue for the county, said Charlie Payne, the lawyer representing the partners.

“The anticipated county tax revenue from 1 million square feet of data center space is $16 million to $18 million dollars annually,” he wrote in an email. “We plan to develop 7.25 million square feet of data center space. The math on that number is a game changer for any community.”

In recent years data centers — server farms for cloud computing housed in large buildings filled with computer equipment — have been popping up across the state, primarily in Northern Virginia, where various issues have prompted opposition in Loudoun, Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties.

Spotsylvania County also has drawn big interest in data center development. Tech giant Amazon recently filed four rezoning requests for developments that could include several million square feet of data centers. Another company also filed a rezoning request for data centers in an unrelated project.

Before any King George buildings go up for storage of telecommunication systems and their associated components, the project has to go through both the county Planning Commission, which makes a recommendation on the zoning aspects of the application, and the Board of Supervisors, which has final approval.

Planners recently debated the proposal for more than 4½ hours, then voted to defer action until their next meeting, which is 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Revercomb Administration Center.

The recent session was the third time in a year the Planning Commission has reviewed a proposal from the partners, who eventually withdrew their first two applications. The current option includes the most acreage, and details, yet.

The third application also spells out intended uses, with the term “data centers” mentioned early and often, while the previous two didn’t denote intended uses. Even so, planners wanted more information in terms of exactly where buildings will be situated, especially beyond the first phase of development.

Vice-Chairman Kristofer Parker, in particular, sought more details, given the project includes amending the Comprehensive Plan — the county’s blueprint for growth — and rezoning the bulk of affected parcels from agricultural to industrial.

He reminded fellow planners, and the applicant, that the Planning Commission had a rigorous debate regarding buffers that were part of a Dunkin’ Donuts application — so, of course, they want to know as much as possible about an application that totals almost 900 acres.

“Ya’ll are asking us to rezone a helluva lot of land,” Parker said, adding he didn’t think asking for more cogent information was a lot to ask “if we’re gonna write a check that’s going to make a lot of people very wealthy just by rezoning this land. That’s what it’s going to do overnight, and people who want to stay nearby may be priced out.”

Fellow Planner Ian Fox suggested the plan was “speculative” to some degree. He told the applicant he believes “everybody here loves the concept of data centers for all the reasons you mentioned,” including less impact to the land and environment than other industrial uses and more cost benefits for the county. He, too, just wanted more details.

Fox also wondered how big the project is compared to other data centers nationwide, and when Payne couldn’t provide an answer, Fox did a quick search himself. According to Google, the largest data center currently in the United States is owned by Meta Platforms (Facebook) in Oregon and covers 4.6 million square feet.

Payne reminded the planners the Birchwood proposal isn’t calling for one massive data center totaling 7.5 million square feet, but the cumulative total of up to 19 buildings would be that size. And, the square footage doesn’t include accessory buildings for cooling stations, maintenance and office space.

Payne also stressed that the plan is not a speculative one.

“This is a whole new concept of creating campuses rather than building them in dense development areas where it’s not conducive,” Payne said. “The infrastructure and the available property is here so why wouldn’t we want to take advantage of the opportunity? We’re not speculating. I want to make that very clear. This is not a speculative deal.”

Alan Steinbeck, the consultant hired by King George to review the application and make a recommendation to the Planning Commission, said the same, but not with as much emphasis as Payne did.

When debate among planners continued, to the point Chairman Walter Moss said members were covering the same ground two to three times, Steinbeck said he had all the information needed to make a recommendation on the zoning aspect of the case. Before the long meeting began, Steinbeck had recommended approving the project and necessary rezoning as well as making the change to the Comprehensive Plan.

“If more information is needed for you all to make a decision, you all need to articulate that and be clear about that,” Steinbeck told the group during the meeting. “We don’t need any additional information to make a recommendation.”

“I’m a little bit astonished at that comment,” Parker said.

Moss and fellow Planner Jason Williams were not. They wanted to move forward with a motion and a vote as the clock ticked toward midnight, when the commission is supposed to adjourn according to bylaws.

“I think we punted this football down the field enough,” Williams said.

Parker disagreed. He motioned to defer the matter, and six other Planning Commissioners voted with him. Moss and Williams voted against the deferral.

Before the vote, Planner Denise Flatley said the group needed to keep the bigger picture in mind: is the county ready for the growth and industry that data centers will bring with them, into the foreseeable future?

“I really think it is a big decision that they’re asking for, and it’s really not about where a building’s gonna be located,” she said. “We have to decide if we’re OK with making that corner of our county data center central.”