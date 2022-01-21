King George saves money with early purchase of fire truck

Firefighters always need to be at a scene as quickly as possible, but officials in King George County recently raced against the clock for a different reason.
This week, the Board of Supervisors rushed to approve the $694,963 purchase of a new fire truck before its price climbed higher due to rising material costs and labor shortages.
The county already had set aside money for the 2023 Pierce Enforcer Pumper in its capital improvement plan, but hadn’t intended to order the replacement item so soon.
“We obviously felt the need to act on this,” County Administrator Chris Miller told the board. “This certainly is not our usual process, we don’t like to rush these things. But this was an opportunity that we had to do.”
Atlantic Emergency Solutions, the fire truck manufacturer, notified the county Jan. 1 that prices would go up next month. Those wishing to take advantage of current prices had to submit a purchase order by Jan. 31.
“There will be no grace period,” the letter stated. “This action is driven by dramatic cost increases on components and raw materials as well as labor. Steel and aluminum demand in the marketplace continues to outpace supply, driving never-before-seen costs.”
King George saved $42,000 by ordering the pumper this month, said Chief David Moody. The county budgeted $725,000 for the purchase and will use the remaining $30,037 to outfit it, he said. Some equipment also will be taken from the old apparatus and put on the new one.
Equipment manufacturers aren’t just raising prices as part of the ongoing fallout from the pandemic. They’re also taking longer to fill orders.
In the past, it might take 10 to 12 months for a company to build a custom-designed piece of equipment such as a pumper truck, which carries the tools, and a tank of water, that firefighters need at the scene.
Now, it’s taking almost a year and a half, Moody said. He expects the new truck to arrive in summer 2023.
The fire engine was custom designed by members of the Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Service’s apparatus committee, which worked throughout the summer and fall to design a truck that met the county’s needs and was under budget.
The new truck “will serve our citizens for many years,” he said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, King George officials and a county resident praised first responders for their actions during the winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow on the Fredericksburg region on Jan. 3.
Resident Tracy Blake used the public-comment period of the board meeting to thank fire and rescue workers, county officials and specifically Supervisor Cathy Binder. His neighborhood behind the county courthouse was in its fifth day of power outages when he called Binder for help. Within a few hours, he said trucks had arrived and power was restored.
What he didn’t mention—which Binder did—was that Blake’s neighbors had medical conditions, “including somebody who was on an oxygen machine so being without power was life-threatening,” Binder told supervisors.
During a board meeting held the day after the storm, she had encouraged people to look out for their neighbors and was glad that Blake did just that and called on their behalf.
Along with fellow board members, she thanked county and Service Authority staff, EMS workers, police and “everyone else in our community that had helped out. Our staff did an excellent job of weathering the storm and looking out for our citizens, and I really appreciate their efforts.”
Binder asked if the county’s emergency operations center could maintain a list of residents with medical needs so that information could be shared with power companies during outages.
That same strategy already was applied during the storm to county facilities, said Supervisor Annie Cupka. She thanked Miller and other first responders for making sure utilities restore power during such an emergency “as we had some fire stations that were on generators,” she said.
