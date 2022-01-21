King George saves money with early purchase of fire truck

Resident Tracy Blake used the public-comment period of the board meeting to thank fire and rescue workers, county officials and specifically Supervisor Cathy Binder. His neighborhood behind the county courthouse was in its fifth day of power outages when he called Binder for help. Within a few hours, he said trucks had arrived and power was restored.

What he didn’t mention—which Binder did—was that Blake’s neighbors had medical conditions, “including somebody who was on an oxygen machine so being without power was life-threatening,” Binder told supervisors.

During a board meeting held the day after the storm, she had encouraged people to look out for their neighbors and was glad that Blake did just that and called on their behalf.

Along with fellow board members, she thanked county and Service Authority staff, EMS workers, police and “everyone else in our community that had helped out. Our staff did an excellent job of weathering the storm and looking out for our citizens, and I really appreciate their efforts.”

Binder asked if the county’s emergency operations center could maintain a list of residents with medical needs so that information could be shared with power companies during outages.

That same strategy already was applied during the storm to county facilities, said Supervisor Annie Cupka. She thanked Miller and other first responders for making sure utilities restore power during such an emergency “as we had some fire stations that were on generators,” she said.

