King George school deals with COVID-19

King George County is the latest school system to deal with a case of COVID-19.

Potomac Elementary School in Dahlgren was deep-cleaned Saturday after an employee at the school tested positive on Friday, said school Superintendent Rob Benson. All staff members were notified, including approximately 10 school employees who had been in close contact with the person infected, Benson said.

As a precaution, the school system asked NEWLIFE King George, the church group that meets on Sundays at the school, not to have its service. The church posted on its Facebook page that it would be back to its normal meeting schedule next weekend.

To date, there have been cases reported at Caroline High School and Shirley Heim Middle School in Stafford County. At least five students from James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, who’d gathered at a socially distant graduation ceremony, tested positive for the virus in June.

On the opposite end of the age spectrum, all four COVID-19 related deaths that have occurred in Fredericksburg are a result of the outbreak at Hughes Home for Adults, according to the Rappahannock Area Health District. That information was not available in time for Monday’s story about deaths at area long-term care facilities, which account for 26 of 57 local deaths.