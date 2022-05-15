King George seeks comments on budget plan Tuesday

The King George Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on its budget Tuesday night, and if the last meeting is any indication, it will hear plenty about the need to fully fund the school request.

On May 3, a dozen residents associated with the schools, including current and former teachers and coaches, PTA leaders and a student, asked for the county’s support.

“Whether or not your board understands the complexity of the school’s budget or agrees with the need, the reality is that our school system has been underfunded for years and the county continues to grow in population,” said Renee Parker, former School Board member. “If the addition of new significant streams of revenue is not on the horizon, then you must raise taxes to ensure the well-being and growth of the human beings that make up our public school system.”

She wasn’t the only one to ask for higher taxes. Carrie Gonzalez, chairwoman of the current School Board, said it is the supervisors’ job to ensure that there’s enough revenue to provide adequate services.

“And if that means raising taxes, that means raising taxes,” Gonzalez said. “You were elected to make hard decisions, and so I challenge you to make them.”

Unlike boards and councils in other Fredericksburg-area localities, the King George Board of Supervisors has not finalized its budget for fiscal year 2023. The board continues to wait for the General Assembly to finish its negotiations so the county will know how much it’s getting in state funds.

Likewise, it hasn’t decided what will be given to the schools but agreed to put in a “placeholder” of $19.4 million in local funding. That’s about $2 million less than Superintendent Rob Benson suggested would be needed, if the county appropriated funding at the same rate as recent years.

King George advertised a proposed real estate tax rate of 68 cents per $100 of assessed value for its Tuesday public hearing, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the county administration building. Even though that’s 5 cents less than the current rate, it won’t result in a reduction in tax bills because property values countywide increased by almost 40 percent after last year’s reassessments.

If the county equalized the tax rate—and adopted a rate that would equate to the same bills for homeowners and the same revenue for the county as the current fiscal year—the real estate tax rate would need be 54 cents, according to the county.

Members of the Board of Supervisors have stressed that the advertised rates, of 68 cents for real estate tax and $3.25 for personal property, are on the high side and probably will come down after King George gets final numbers from the state. A locality can advertise a tax rate and then lower it, but cannot advertise a rate and then vote to raise it, according to state law.

Several speakers at the May 3 meeting described what Susan Park, a parent of two school students, called “chronic under-funding.” She said that fully funding matters because it means smaller classes, additional enrichment programs and more compensation for qualified professionals. She said King George has lost high-performing teachers to neighboring localities that pay more, leaving a number of classes in the county being taught by long-term substitutes.

While Park said the subs do the best they can, they’re not required to have any teaching credentials or a college degree.

“Our children deserve better. They deserve to spend their days in buildings with roofs that don’t leak when it rains,” Park said. “They deserve full-time teachers, credentialed teachers, and smaller classes led by professionals who are being paid a fair salary.”

Benson’s proposal includes 5% raises plus a step increase for all employees. King George proposes 5% raises for county workers and an initiative to bring all employees to federal minimum standard wages of $32,000 a year.

Supervisors encouraged the speakers to attend the public hearing—and in future years, to be involved in the process as early as possible. Supervisors usually start holding weekly work sessions on the budget in February and March.

“Getting engaged as early as possible is always the best,” Supervisor Richard Granger said.

Supervisor Cathy Binder added “we have a lot of challenges in the next couple years in funding projects.”

